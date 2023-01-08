Chargers vs Broncos Prediction: Who Will Win? Preview, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - Week 18 | January 8 | 2022 NFL Football Season

The Denver Broncos will be at home to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday for the final game of the regular season. The Broncos have had a lost season, entering today's contest with an awful 4-12 record. Meanwhile, the Chargers are already in the playoffs at 10-6, but their seeding could change depending on the outcome of the Ravens versus Bengals game. If the Bengals win, this game won't matter for LA, as they'll have the #5 seed secured. If the Ravens pull off the upset, the Chargers will need to win this afternoon.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Los Angeles Chargers +3 (-110) Over 39.5 (-110) +148 Denver Broncos -3 (-110) Under 39.5 (-110) -175

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Chargers @ Denver Broncos

Date & Time: Sunday, January 8, 4:25 p.m. EDT

Venue: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos Key Stats

The Chargers' overall numbers don't tell the whole story, as recently, they've been a lot better, especially defensively. Third-year QB Justin Herbert has had a strong season, even with some of the Chargers' top receivers missing time due to injury. Herbert's 4,466 passing yards rank third in the NFL, and with players like Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and Gerald Everett to throw to, expect Herbert to keep rolling. Austin Ekeler is a huge part of LA's offense, as the sixth-year running back has recorded 881 rushing yards and 686 receiving yards, and he's reached the end zone more than anyone else in the league, with 18 TDs. The Broncos' defense overall has been really good, especially their pass defense, so we'll see if Herbert can step up to the challenge.

The Broncos will be glad this season is coming to an end, and QB Russell Wilson will be wrapping up the worst season of his career. Wilson posted a 101.8 passer rating during his ten-year tenure in Seattle, but this year with Denver, the veteran has an 82.5 passer rating. For reference, this figure is lower than what the Colts' Matt Ryan and Raiders' Derek Carr have posted this season. The Broncos offense has been a mess, and although they hung with the Chiefs last week, there aren't many positives to take from this season. Receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton have decent stats, and at this point, Denver has to focus on next year.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos Betting Prediction

By the time this game kicks off, the Chargers will know whether or not they actually need to win to secure the #5 seed in the AFC. Still, the Broncos being favored in this game is interesting. Denver is just 1-6 against the spread this year when favored, and even if the Chargers don't have anything to play for, expect them to at least cover as road underdogs.

Prediction: Chargers +3 (-110)

