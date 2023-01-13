Chargers vs. Jaguars Prediction: Who Will Win? Preview, Odds, Lines, and Picks - Super Wild Card Weekend | January 14 | 2022 NFL Postseason

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers have flown cross-country to take on Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars in Florida. For bettors looking for an AFC playoff matchup with two healthy starting quarterbacks, they've come to the right place.

Los Angeles finished with a 10-7 record, earning them the fifth seed in the AFC as the top Wild Card team. It is their first playoff berth since the 2018 season under Phillip Rivers. Los Angeles can also exact revenge for a brutal home loss to Jacksonville in Week 3 of the regular season.

The Jaguars rattled off five straight wins to end the season, resulting in their first AFC South crown since 2017. It is also their first postseason appearance since that season. Jacksonville has won their last four games at home.

It's win or go home for both of these teams. It may be new territory, but it's the same game. Check out everything you need to know about this matchup.

Chargers vs. Jaguars Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Chargers @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Date and Time: Saturday, January 14, 8:15 p.m. EST

Venue: TIAA Bank Field

Chargers vs. Jaguars Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Chargers -2.5 (-110) Over 42.5 (-110) -140 Jaguars +2.5 (-110) Under 42.5 (-110) +120

Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Chargers vs. Jaguars Key Stats

A major part of the game that these teams played earlier in the season was penalties and turnovers. Los Angeles turned the ball over twice and committed seven penalties. By contrast, the Jaguars didn't have a single giveaway and only committed two penalties.

The difference in their rushing attacks was also stark. Jacksonville had 36 rushing attempts for 152 yards in that game. Los Angeles only had 12 attempts for 26 yards. That's in line with the Chargers' and Jaguars' season performances.

On both sides of the ball, Los Angeles lost the rushing game. They were 30th in rushing yards and yards per carry offensively. Defensively, they allowed the most yards per rush and the 28th most yards on the ground.

Jacksonville is the complete opposite. On offense, they averaged 4.7 yards per rush, 9th in the NFL this season. On defense, they held their opponents to 4.2 yards per rush, 7th in the league. The Jaguars should dominate the running game on both sides of the ball.

Chargers vs. Jaguars Betting Prediction

Jacksonville has better numbers on both sides of the ball, scoring more and allowing fewer points per game. They also gain more yards per play and allow fewer yards per play. The Jaguars are home, hot, and aren't missing a star wide receiver due to injury. This would've sounded crazy months ago, but Jacksonville is the more complete team in this game. Expect the Jaguars to win again.

Prediction: Jaguars Money Line (+120)

Poll : 0 votes