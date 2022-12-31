Charleston vs Townson Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 31 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Charleston Cougars will take on the Townson Tigers at the SECU Arena in the NCAA on Saturday (December 31).

The Cougars are off to a near-perfect 13-1 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season. They're first in the Colonial Athletic Conference and are on a huge 12-game winning streak. They're coming off an 89-61 win against the Hampton Pirates in their last outing, where Pat Robinson starred with 19 points off the bench.

Meanwhile, the Tigers, who are 8-5 on the season, are sixth in the same conference as the Cougars but are on a disappointing four-game losing streak. They lost 69-59 against the Bryant Bulldogs in their last outing, where Charles Thompson's 19-point effort went to waste.

Charleston Cougars vs Townson Tigers: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Charleston Cougars -140 -2 (-110) O 142.5 (-110) Townson Tigers +120 +2 (-110) U 142.5 (-110)

The Cougars have had the best start to the season with 13 wins and a single loss. That defeat came against the No. 25 North Carolina Tar Heels (102-86). They have a decent 3-1 away record.

The team has been brilliant on the offensive front, averaging 80.5 points per game while conceding 70.2 points per outing. Their offensive rebounding is impressive, but they need some work on defensive rebounds.

The Tigers, meanwhile, are off to a decent start with eight wins and five losses. Their home record is 2-1. The team has been below par on offense, averaging only 69 points per game while conceding 67.1 points per outing, which ranks 135th in the nation.

Charleston Cougars vs Townson Tigers: Match Details

Fixture: Charleston Cougars @ Townson Tigers

Date & Time: Saturday, December 31; 12:00 pm ET

Venue: SECU Arena, Townson, Maryland

Charleston Cougars vs Townson Tigers: Prediction

Although the two teams are from the same conference, their recent form has been completely opposite. The Cougars are playing on a different level right now compared to Townson. so it could be a very difficult matchup for the home team.

The Cougars have a big 7-3 advantage over the Tigers in their last ten meetings. Expect this game to follow the same trend, as the away team are the favorites tonight.

Final Prediction: Charleston -2 (-110)

