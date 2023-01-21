Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks Prediction

The Charlotte Hornets take on the Atlanta Hawks at the State Farm Arena on Saturday (January 21) in NBA regular season action.

The Hornets are in a lot of trouble. They have only won two of their last 10 games and are currently in 14th place in the Eastern conference standings. Their overall record is 12-34 which puts them nine games behind play in spots already. Even after having a young and exciting roster, their qualities haven't translated to results and have left them in the lottery spots once again. They did, however, end a horrible 5 game losing streak by beating the Houston Rockets 122-117 in their last game.

The Hawks have been incredibly inconsistent over the course of the season, but have picked up much needed form over the last 10 games. After winning 7 of the last 10, they have now jumped up to the 8th spot in the Eastern conference standings with an overall record of 24-22. They are just a single win behind the Miami Heat and the New York Knicks.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks Match Details

Fixture: Charlotte Hornets @ Atlanta Hawks

Date & Time: Saturday, January 21, 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

TEAM PLAYER INJURY STATUS Charlotte Hornets LaMelo Ball Ankle Out

Star man LaMelo Ball is out for the Hornets with an ankle injury.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Charlotte Hornets +7.5 (-110) Over 234.5 (-110) +232 Atlanta Hawks -7.5 (-110) Under 234.5 (-110) -300

Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks Starting 5s

Hornets: PG Dennis Smith SG Terry Rozier SF Jaden McDaniels PF P.J. Washington C Mason Plumlee

Hawks: PG Trae Young SG Dejounte Murray SF De’Andre Hunter PF John Collins C Onyeka Okongwu

Hornets vs. Hawks Betting Prediction

On balance, this game should be a cakewalk for the Atlanta side considering how healthy their starting 5 is as compared to the Hornets who come into this game without their talisman.

The Hawks are 7-3 over the last 10 and should be able to win this game quite comfortably as well. With the limited offensive options in the Hornets roster, the Hawks’ defense won't be troubled at all, making it a dominant affair in favor of Atlanta.

Hawks: -7.5 (-110)

