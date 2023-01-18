Charlotte Hornets vs. Houston Rockets Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 18 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Charlotte Hornets (11-34) are currently on a five-game losing skid and are just 2-8 in their last 10 games. Their opponents tonight, the Houston Rockets (10-34), are in an even worse situation with 11 consecutive defeats.

The Hornets are coming off back-to-back losses to the Boston Celtics. Lonzo Ball and Jalen McDaniels have been leading the offensive charge of late. The Rockets, meanwhile, are in dire straits right now and most recently lost to the Los Angeles Lakers 140-132.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Houston Rockets Match Details

Fixture: Hornets @ Rockets

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 18, 08:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

Charlotte Hornets vs. Houston Rockets Injury Report

On the Hornets' front, shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr. is out with a hand injury. Small forward Gordon Hayward is doubtful due to hamstring issues. Small forward Cody Martin is doubtful due to knee issues.

On the Rockets' end, shooting guard Kevin Porter Jr. is questionable due to foot issues.

Player Team Injury Status Kelly Oubre Jr. Hornets Hand Out Gordon Hayward Hornets Hamstring Doubtful Cody Martin Hornets Knee Doubtful Kevin Porter Jr. Rockets Foot Questionable

Charlotte Hornets vs. Houston Rockets Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Hornets -2 (-110) Ov 238.5 (-110) -125 Rockets +2 (-110) Un 238.5 (-110) +105

Charlotte Hornets vs. Houston Rockets Starting 5s

Hornets - PG: LaMelo Ball, SG: Terry Rozier, SF: Jalen McDaniels, PF: PJ Washington, C: Mason Plumlee

Rockets - PG: Kevin Porter, SG: Jalen Green, SF: Eric Gordon, PF: Jabari Smith, C: Alperen Sengun

Hornets vs. Rockets Prediction

Considering they've gone 0-5 in home games recently, the Hornets taking to the road may well be for the best. They'll be facing a team in an even worse situation than them right now as well. Star point guard LaMelo Ball has been delivering the goods on offense with an average of 24 points per game. In their past four games, the team have surrendered an average of 122 points per game.

The Rockets, meanwhile, are coming off of a grim 0-5 road trip. At home tonight, the Houston outfit will seek to secure a long sought after win. Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun have been looking sharp on offense of late but it hasn't been enough to save the ailing Rockets. The home-court advantage doesn't mean much here given the Houston crew are just 1-9 in their last 10 games.

Overall, the Hornets are a slightly more consistent team with a high-level point guard in LaMelo Ball. They should just about be able to get the job done tonight.

Prediction: Hornets -2 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes