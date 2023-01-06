Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks play host to the Charlotte Hornets at the Fiserv Forum on Friday (January 6) in NBA Regular Season action.

The Bucks come into this game after winning both of their last two games. Their most recent victory came against the struggling Toronto Raptors 104-101. With that win, they have now gone 5-5 over the last 10, improving to a 25-13 record. They leapfrogged the Brooklyn Nets, who lost their last game, into second place.

Bucks’ superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo backed up his career-high 55 points against the Wizards, with a further 30 points against the Raptors in the last game. He has been on a tear recently, averaging 39 points, 15 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1 block and a steal in every game over the last eight. As the race for the MVP title gets hotter, he is establishing himself as a firm favorite out of the East.

The Hornets are in a terrible position at the moment. They have now lost three games in succession and have only won three of their last 10. Following this dreadful run, they have dropped down to the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, with a record of 10-29.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks Match Details

Fixture: Charlotte Hornets @ Milwaukee Bucks

Date & Time: Friday, January 6, 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

TEAM PLAYER INJURY STATUS Milwaukee Bucks Khris Middleton Knee Out

The Hornets do not have a major injury layoffs, but the Bucks are still without Khris Middleton is repeatedly struggling with his knee problem.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Charlotte Hornets +10 (-110) Over 232.5 (-110) +375 Milwaukee Bucks -10 (-110) Under 232.5 (-110) -500

Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks Starting 5s

Hornets: PG LaMelo Ball SG Terry Rozier SF Jalen McDaniels PF P.J. Washington C Mason Plumlee

Bucks: PG Jrue Holiday (GTD) SG Grayson Allen SF Pat Connaughton PF Giannis Antetokounmpo (GTD) C Brook Lopez

Hornets vs. Bucks Betting Prediction

The two sides are polar opposites of each other. The Bucks are one of the best teams in basketball, while the Hornets unfortunately are one of the worst. Milwaukee have been stellar at home thus far, winning 16 of their 20 games at the Fiserv Forum.

Boasting of the remarkable form that Giannis is in, they look unbeatable when he is on song. The Hornets haven’t defended well at all thus far, playing into Antetokounmpo’s hands perfectly. The Bucks could obliterate the Hornets tonight.

Bucks: -10 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes