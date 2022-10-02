Chicago Bears vs New York Giants Prediction, Odds, Line and Picks for NFL Week 4 Matchup

The New York Giants (2-1) will host the Chicago Bears (2-1) in an NFC matchup on Sunday (October 2) at the MetLife Stadium.

The Bears beat the Houston Texans 23-20, thanks to a game-winning field goal by Cairo Santos, Meanwhile, the Giants beat the Dallas Cowboys 23-16 on Monday Night Football.

The Bears have won three straight games against the Giants and hold a 36-24-2 series advantage. In 2022, New York was 2-1 against the spread, and Chicago was 1-1-1.

Chicago Bears vs New York Giants Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Chicago Bears +125 +2.5 (+100) Over 38.5 (-110) New york Giants -145 -2.5 (-120) Under 38.5 (-110)

Match Details: Chicago Bears vs New York Giants

Fixture: Chicago Bears at New York Giants.

Date and Time: Sunday, October 2; 1:00 PM ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Head-to-Head: Chicago Bears vs New York Giants

The Chicago Bears have an 31-21-2 record versus the Giants. In their last five games, the Bears lead the mini-series 3-2, with their most recent game in February seeing the Bears beat the Giants 29-3. David Montgomery ran the show for the Bears that night.

Chicago Bears vs New York Giants Injury Updates

Bears

David Montgomery, RB (Ankle) - Out, Jaylon Johnson, CB (Quad) - Out, Dane, Cruikshank, S (Hamstring) - Out, Matthew Adams, LB (Hamstring) - Doubtful, Ryan Griffin, TE (Achilles) - Doubtful, Robert Quinn, DE (Illness) - Questionable, Cairo Santos, K (Personal) - Questionable, Sterling Weatherford, LB (Ankle) - Questionable, Velus Jones Jr., WR (Hamstring) - Questionable

Giants

Kadarius Toney, WR (hamstring) - Out, Wan’Dale Robinson, WR (knee) - Out, Leonard Williams, DL (knee) - Out, Cordale Flott, CB (Calf) - Out, Nick McCloud, CB (hamstring) - Out

Chicago Bears vs New York Giants Key Stats

Team Stats for Bears

points per game - 17.3, points allowed per game - 19, Total yards - 285.7, yards passing - 99, yards rushing - 186.7, yards allowed - 371.3, pass yards allowed - 214.3, rush yards allowed - 157

Team Stats for Giants

points per game - 18.7, points allowed per game - 19.7, Total yards - 356, yards passing - 186.7, yards rushing - 169.3, yards allowed - 347, pass yards allowed - 208.7, rush yards allowed - 138.3

Chicago Bears vs New York Giants Best Picks

The game could be nasty and the point total low. Both offenses are weak, and New York doesn't have a talented wide receiver who can relieve Saquon Barkley of some of the load.

It could be a taxing game, as the defenses could stack the box against the rushing backs without fear. This game is for you if you appreciate field goals.

Pick: Under 38.5 (-110)

Chicago Bears vs New York Giants Prediction

The Giants could win this game with a strong ground game. With the way their ground defense has been playing lately, they could slow down Herbert and prevent Chicago from having quick drives.

The Bears are 1-5 ATS in their previous six games overall against teams with winning records. They are 1-11 in their last 12 away games against teams with winning home records. Additionally, in the previous eight clashes between the two teams, the Bears have a 2-6 ATS record.

Giants -2.5 (-120)

