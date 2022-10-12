Chicago Blackhawks vs. Colorado Avalanche NHL Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: October 12 | NHL 2022 Season

The Chicago Blackhawks will start the 2022-23 NHL regular season against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday (October 12). Colorado is set to host their first game at the Ball Arena in Denver.

Both teams represent the Western Conference (Central Division). Colorado leads the head-to-head record (4-1).

The Avalanche come into the season as the defending champions. They beat the Tampa Bay Lightning (4-2) in the Finals. In the regular season, they finished on top of the Central Division with an overall record of 56-19.

Colorado, meanwhile, defeated the Nashville Predators (4-0) in the first round of the playoffs,. They met the St. Louis Blues in the second round and beat them 4-2. Their Conference Finals was against the Edmonton Oilers, whom they thrashed convincingly (4-0).

They eventually beat Tampa Bay Lightning in the Finals and claimed the championship.

The Blackhawks' campaign was totally different to that of Avalache. They did not qualify for the playoffs and finished second-last in the division. Their overall record stood at a disappointing 28-42, which they would certainly like to improve on, this season. The team has a great legacy as they are the winners of six Stanley Cups. They certainly know how to win as they have done in the past.

The defending champions are the favorites to win the season opener. They are a strong and solid team who know their game pretty well. It will be an interesting game to follow.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Colorado Avalanche: Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Blackhawks @ Colorado Avalanche

Date & Time: October 12, 09:30 p.m EDT

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Colorado Avalanche: Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Chicago Blackhawks +340 +1.5 (+135) O 6.5 (-115) Colorado Avalanche -425 -1.5 (-155) U 6.5 (-105)

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Colorado Avalanche: Pick

Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog will miss today's game as he is out with an injury. However, Boris Katchouk and James McCabe both miss out for the Blackhawks due to injuries. This puts Chicago in a bad position compared to Colorado. They would have liked to meet the defending champions at full strength.

Pick: Blackhawks Team Total 1st Period Under 0.5 (-110)

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Colorado Avalanche: Prediction

Odds and the current strength of the squad suggests a clear victory for Colorado Avalanche. They are the current champions and are playing at home, which gives them an automatic advantage. The Blackhawks don't look tactically strong at the moment.

Prediction: Total Goals Under 6.5 (-105)

