Chicago Cubs vs Cincinnati Reds MLB Odds, Pick, Prediction, and Preview - October 3 | 2022 MLB Season

The Chicago Cubs will take on the Cincinnati Reds in a three-game MLB series on Monday (October3).

The Cubs are in third place in the National League Central with 73 wins and have a win rate of 0.459. They have a negative away record of 36-42 and are 9-1 in their last ten outings.

Meanwhile, the Reds are fourth in the National League Central with 60 wins and have a winning percentage of 0.377. They have a poor home record of 31-47 and are 1-9 in their last ten matchups.

Chicago Cubs vs Cincinnati Reds Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Cubs @ Cincinnati Reds

Date & Time: Monday, October 3; 06:40 pm EDT

Venue: Great American Ball Park - Cincinnati, OH

Chicago Cubs vs Cincinnati Reds Odds

TEAM MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER CUBS +112 +1.5(-185) o7.5(-107) REDS -129 -1.5(+162) u7.5(-105)

The Cubs have been doing well this season. Ian Happ contributed to the scoring with an OPS of 0.793 at an average of 0.275. The batters have done a great job lately, and the team is on a fine run of nine wins in ten games.

Justin Steele has performed the pitching duties well. He has an ERA of 3.18, 126 Ks and a WHIP of 1.35. The dependency on Steele has been immense. His absence creates a void in the team, so other players need to fill it with their contributions.

The Reds, meanwhile, have struggled this season with both batting and pitching.They have been let down by poor pitching and have been overly dependent on Kyle Farmer for scoring.

Apart from him, no other player has contributed much to the scoring. He has an average of 0.253 with 77 RBIs and an OPS of 0.697 this season. Alexis Diaz has delivered for the team since returning from an injury, registering an ERA of 1.76, 81 K and a WHIP of 0.96.

Chicago Cubs vs Cincinnati Reds Best Pick

Hayden Wesneski will start for the Cubs. He has done well this season and comes within a record of 3-1 into the game. His record against the Reds is brilliant, and Wesneski could make a strong impact here.

Hunter Greene will be on the mounds for the Reds. He's in great form, but his record against the Cubs is not the best. He has given up eight earned runs in the nine innings he has pitched against the Cubs.

Pick: Haydon, Earned Runs allowed under 2.5 (-145)

Chicago Cubs vs Cincinnati Reds Prediction

Both teams are in contrasting form. The Cubs are on a streak of wins, but the Reds have not won in the last six games. The Cubs should win this one due to their batters and pitchers being in better form than their opponents.

Prediction: Take Cubs at ML (+112)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far