Chicago Cubs vs Colorado Rockies Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 17 | 2022 MLB Season

The Chicago Cubs will face the Colorado Rockies in Game 2 of their three-game series at the Wrigley Field on Saturday afternoon at 2:20 pm ET. Let's have a look at the best odds, lines, and picks for the game.

The Cubs beat the Rockies 2-1 last night (September 16), taking their record to 62-82. They are on a four-game winning streak and have been playing well lately. They are out of contention to make it to the playoffs this season but will hope to clinch their series against the Rockies and end their season on a high.

The Rockies, meanwhile, have lost three of their last four games and are out of contention to make the playoffs. The team showed potential at the start but lost their way midway through the season. They have been misfiring a lot and will hope to take Game 2 to level the series.

The Cubs will start with Hayden Wesneski on the mound. This will be his first start of the season since being called up from the minor leagues. He has a 0.92 WHIP and has a W-L of 1-1 in his last two appearances this season. He will look to make the most of this opportunity.

The Rockies, meanwhile, will start with Jose Urena on the mound. He has a W-L of 3-6 and a 1.64 WHIP since making his move from the Miami Marlins this season. This will be his 14th start of the season and first against the Rockies. He has registered wins in two of his last four starts and will look to make a positive mark on the mound here.

Match Details: Chicago Cubs vs Colorado Rockies

Fixture: Colorado Rockies @ Chicago Cubs

Date & Time: Saturday, September 17 at 2:20 pm ET

Venue: Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Chicago Cubs vs Colorado Rockies betting odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Colorado Rockies +125 +1.5 (-170) Over 9.5 (+100) Chicago Cubs -145 -1.5 (+145) Under 9.5 (-120)

Chicago Cubs vs Colorado Rockies best picks

The Rockies have been striking out a lot as a unit this season. Hayden has got a bright opportunity to make the most of that, as he's a good strike thrower. Expect him to rattle some tails early on here.

Pick: Hayden Wesneski Over 3.5 Strikeouts (-115)

Chicago Cubs vs Colorado Rockies betting prediction

The Rockies will look to restrain the Cubs early on, but as the game wears on, the Cubs could come to their own and win the series.

Prediction: Cubs (-145)

