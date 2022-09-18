Chicago Cubs vs Colorado Rockies Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 17 | 2022 MLB Season

The Chicago Cubs will host the Colorado Rockies on Sunday afternoon in MLB action.

The Rockies came out on top against the Cubs on Saturday, moving to 63-82 on the year. Meanwhile, the Cubs find themselves 62-83 on the season after another home loss. Both teams don't have much to play for but should still get up for the series finale.

"Final: Rockies 3, Cubs 1." - @Cubs

Chicago has fared poorly at home this season, sporting a 31-43 record at Wrigley Field. Colorado, meanwhile, have struggled on the road, going 23-48. The Rockies have struggled in Chicago recently, so it remains to be seen if they can buck that trend this weekend.

Javier Assad should get the call Sunday for the Cubs. This Rockies offense that he will be up against ranks 12th in runs per game and 12th in OPS, but they do most of their damage at home.

Colorado's offense is averaging 5.3 runs per contest. In his previous outing, Assad threw six innings, allowing five hits and one earned run, while fanning six in a win versus the New York Mets. Colorado, at the plate, has been bad on the road this year compared to at home, so that could play to Assad's advantage.

Ryan Feltner who is 2-8,with a 6.40 ERA will start for Colorado. Last time out he was lit up, lasting only 2 2/3 innings, giving up four hits and four earned runs and striking out three. He has had a terrible year, so he will be pitching against a subpar Cubs lineup on Sunday that has scored the eighth fewest runs per game.

Lately, the Rockies' right-hander hasn't been much better, and even on the road, his ERA is above five. Expect the Cubs to have more success on Sunday than they did on Saturday.

Chicago Cubs vs Colorado Rockies Match Details

Fixture: Colorado Rockies @ Chicago Cubs

Date & Time: Sunday, September 18, 2:20 pm EDT

Venue: Wrigley Field, Chicago, Illinois

Chicago Cubs vs Colorado Rockies Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Colorado Rockies +105 +1.5 (-180) Over 10 (-105) Chicago Cubs -125 -1.5 (+155) Under 10 (-105)

Chicago Cubs vs Colorado Rockies Betting Prediction

The Cubs have won five of the last seven meetings at home against Colorado, and Feltner has been awful for the Rockies.

Even though Assad is inexperienced, the Rockies lineup is manageable. Expect the Cubs to take the rubber game against one of the worst road teams in the MLB.

Prediction: Chicago Cubs ML (-125)

