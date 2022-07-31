Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants: Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions July 31, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants finish a four-game series tonight at Oracle Park. The Giants are playing for a series win after taking two of the first three.

San Francisco tried to give away their win last night. The Giants took a 5 - 1 lead into the ninth, where their bullpen allowed three runs, and skirted away with a 5 - 4 victory.

"Final: Giants 5, Cubs 4." - @Cubs

Pitching in this one will be Adrian Simpson for the Cubs and Carlos Rodon for the Giants.

Simpson spent most of the first half in the minors with the Iowa Cubs, but got called up to Chicago in late June. He has made six starts, making him a great addition to their rotation.

Rodon is in the first year of his two-year deal, and the Giants are receiving every penny of the 22 million dollars they are paying him. He will take the field today with an ERA just above three.

Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants

Date & Time: Sunday, July 31, 7:08 p.m. EDT

Venue: Oracle Park, San Fransicso Giants

Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Cubs +1.5 (-137) +154 Over 7.5 (-106) Yes ( Giants -1.5 (+114) -184 Under 7.5 (-114) No (-140)

Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants Best Picks

Simpson has been sharp in his few starts this season, but a lack of run support has resulted in five no-decisions and one L, and with what's facing Rodon, that likely won't change today.

Carlos Rodon to Record a Win (+100)

Carlos Rodon is two strikeouts shy of 150 on the year.

Striking out is one of the few things the Cubs do well, and Rodon is a top-five strikeout pitcher. Seven and a half is a perfectly placed line, but Rodon should be able to hit the over.

Carlos Rodon Over 7.5 Ks (-148)

Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants Predicion

The Giants have one of the worst bullpens in baseball, which is a big reason they have slipped so far in the standings. They were the favorites to win the National League at the beginning of the season, but now they aren't a top-five contender. However, if the bats continue to roll, Rodon should be able to hand a lead to the bullpen, which they'll more than likely need.

San Fransisco -1.5 (+114)

