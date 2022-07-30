5 starting pitchers in high demand at 2022 MLB trade deadline 

The MLB trade deadline is fast approaching. Contending teams will look to add players for a late-season playoff push. This weekend will surely bring excitement as we are just four days away from the August 2 deadline.
Here's a look at five starting pitchers who are in high demand at this year's MLB trade deadline.
#5 Noah Syndergaard, Los Angeles Angels SP
Noah Syndergaard is an intriguing starting pitcher. Syndergaard's contract is set to expire after this season. With the Angels struggling, he will surely be traded.
2022 Stats: 1.1 WAR, 5-8, 3.83 ERA
Possible Suitors: Cardinals, Mariners, Phillies, Yankees, Blue Jays
#4 Carlos Rodon, San Francisco Giants SP
Carlos Rodon is one of the most sought-after starting pitchers at this year's trade deadline. Rodon has one more year of control on his contract so the Giants may hold onto him, but teams will surely be asking.
2022 Stats: 3.2 WAR, 8-6, 3.18 ERA, 11.5K/9
Possible Suitors: Blue Jays, Mariners, Cardinals, Yankees
#3 Pablo Lopez, Miami Marlins SP
Pablo Lopez is having a breakout season with Miami and is a top trade candidate. Lopez has top-of-the-line rotation talent and would greatly benefit any contending team going forward.
2022 Stats: 2.8 WAR, 7-5, 3.03 ERA, 118 K
Possible Suitors: Blue Jays, Mariners, Yankees
#2. Frankie Montas, Oakland Athletics SP
Frankie Montas of the Oakland Athletics, behind Luis Castillo, is the starting pitcher most asked about at this year's deadline. Montas has the talent to help a team win a World Series as a top-of-the-rotation starter.
2022 Stats: 1.6 WAR, 3.18 ERA, 109 K
Possible Suitors: Cardinals, Yankees, Blue Jays, Dodgers
#1 Luis Castillo, Cincinnati Reds SP
Castillo has been the most talked about starting pitcher at this year's MLB trade deadline. He has the potential to be the number one starter for a contending team. Castillo has been rumored to several teams, and it is only a matter of time before he is dealt.
2022 Stats: 3.3 WAR, 4-4, 2.86 ERA, 9.5K/9
Possible Suitors: Yankees, Mariners, Blue Jays, Dodgers
Other MLB Starting Pitchers in Demand
- Jose Quintana
- Tarik Skubal
- Nathan Eovaldi
- Tyler Mahle
- Michael Wacha
