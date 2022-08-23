Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 23 | 2022 MLB Season

The Chicago Cubs will host the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday afternoon for the first game of a doubleheader. The Cardinals narrowly edged out the Cubs 1-0 on Monday to improve to 70-51. Chicago is now 52-69 after losing Monday's game. Jordan Montgomery delivered an amazing performance for St. Louis, completing a one-hit shutout.

Chicago has been awful at home this year, sporting just a 26-36 record at Wrigley Field. Also, St. Louis has taken nine of the last 11 matchups at Wrigley.

Javier Assad will take the mound Tuesday for the Cubs. He'll be making his major league debut after he's put up solid numbers in the minors. The St. Louis offense, which scores the third-most runs per game, could trouble Assad, who has never seen hitters of this quality before.

Between Double-A and Triple-A, Assad has posted a 2.66 ERA over 21 starts. He has been averaging over a strikeout per inning down in the minors, but if there's any weakness, it's been that his hits allowed are somewhat high. Look for St. Louis to try and rattle Assad in his first MLB start Tuesday.

St. Louis will send out Adam Wainwright, who is 9-8 with a 3.11 ERA. Last time out, he was excellent, going seven innings, surrendering three hits and no earned runs while striking out seven in a victory over the Colorado Rockies. He'll be pitching against a mediocre Cubs lineup on Tuesday that is ranked #21 in runs per game.

The veteran right-hander has turned back the clock, allowing just one earned run in his last 16 innings. Wainwright tossed seven shutout frames against the Cubs earlier this month, so look for him to find that groove again in this afternoon's matchup.

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals Match Details

Fixture: St. Louis Cardinals @ Chicago Cubs

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 23, 2:20 p.m. EDT

Venue: Wrigley Field, Chicago, Illinois

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under St. Louis Cardinals -183 -1.5 (-120) Over 8.5 (+100) Chicago Cubs +163 +1.5 (+100) Under 8.5 (-120)

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals Best Picks

Adam Wainwright has been lights-out for the Redbirds recently, and he's been a great inning-eater. He's notched 21 or more outs in four of his previous five outings, which includes one complete game. Last time he faced the Cubs, he completed seven frames, so look for this to be the case again.

Pick: Adam Wainwright Over 19.5 Outs Recorded (-115)

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals Betting Prediction

With Monday's win, the Cardinals have now won eight consecutive games, and they'll look to make it nine heading into Tuesday's game. They've been one of the hottest teams, if not the hottest, in the second half, and they find many different ways to get it done. With Wainwright on the hill versus a rookie, expect the Cardinals to lead through five.

Prediction: Cardinals First 5 Innings -0.5 (-125)

