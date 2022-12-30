Chicago State vs Ohio Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 30| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Chicago State Cougars are off to a terrible 3-13 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season and are on a massive six-game losing streak. They are coming off a loss against the Ball State Cardinals (70-63) in their last outing and will now take on the Ohio Bobcats, who are 7-5 at the start of the season, fourth in the Mid-American Conference, and on a two-game winning streak.

They defeated the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (95-76) in their previous outing and will now host this game at the Convocation Center on Friday (December 30), where they will look to secure their third consecutive and eighth win overall.

Chicago State Cougars vs Ohio Bobcats: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Chicago State Cougars +550 +12 (-110) O 140.5 (-110) Ohio Bobcats -800 -12 (-110) U 140.5 (-110)

The Cougars have started the season on a horrible note with just three wins but thirteen huge losses. All the wins have come at home as they have one of the worst away records in the country at 0-13. They managed to win against teams like IUPUI Jaguars (68-58), Valparaiso Crusaders (87-74), and Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (78-61). They have a big away task tonight to try and end their six-game losing streak.

The team is poor when it comes to scoring, averaging only 65.1 points per game, which ranks 330th in the nation while conceding 73.4 points per game, which ranks 292nd in the nation.

The Ohio Bobcats are in a much better position compared to the Cougars with seven wins and five losses. The losses came against the Belmont Bruins (70-69), the Detroit Mercy Titans (88-74), the Michigan Wolverines (70-66), the Marshall Thundering Herd (83-69), and the Florida Gators (82-48). The team is averaging an impressive 77.6 points while conceding 71.1 points per game.

Chicago State Cougars vs Ohio Bobcats: Match Details

Fixture: Chicago State Cougars @ Ohio Bobcats

Date & Time: Friday, December 30, 07:00 pm ET

Venue: Convocation Center, Athens, Ohio

Chicago State Cougars vs Ohio Bobcats: Prediction

The Bobcats' four of their last five games have been below the total line. Twelve of their last fifteen games have been below the total mark after an against-the-spread win. Nine of their last thirteen games have been below the total mark against a team that has a losing record.

The two teams have met only once before in 2020 when Ohio beat Chicago state 84-61. They will now meet after two years and the Bobcats are still the favorites to win the game. There is a huge difference between the two teams which makes Ohio the clear favorite tonight.

Final Prediction: Total Under 140.5 (-110)

