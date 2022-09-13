Chicago White Sox vs. Colorado Rockies MLB Odds, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 13 | 2022 MLB Season

The two-game series between the Chicago White Sox and the Colorado Rockies starts on Tuesday. In an attempt to qualify for the playoffs, Chicago will have to continue their winning momentum. As the Rockies will be playing their nemesis, this series has become all the more exciting.

Chicago is currently second in the American League Central division. After a series of wins, they suffered defeat to the Oakland Athletics. Given the situation the team is in, the White Sox simply can't afford to lose games. Their impressive away (38-33) record is what keeps them in the hunt even with a subpar home (34-36) performance. The White Sox have to win this series.

"Heading home with another series W" - White Sox

For the Rockies, the 2022 MLB season is already over. A dismal overall (61-80) record can't do wonders for the high-altitude team. They have lost track of the season and there is no coming back now. However, they can act as spoilers for the White Sox. The Rockies can make that if they are not going to the playoffs, then no other team will either.

"Series is still ours. Off to Chicago" - Rockies

Game 1 is happening in Chicago, a city full of sports enthusiasts. The city breathes sports, such is their history. The entire crowd will be behind the White Sox to win the game and take a step closer to the playoffs. Moreover, fans expect Chicago to sweep the Rockies.

Chicago White Sox vs. Colorado Rockies: Match Details

Fixture: Colorado Rockies @ Chicago White Sox

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 13, 08:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, Illinois

Chicago White Sox vs. Colorado Rockies: Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Chicago White Sox -195 -1.5 (+105) U 8.5 (-115) Colorado Rockies +165 +1.5 (-125) O 8.5 (-105)

Chicago White Sox vs. Colorado Rockies: Pick

Michael Kopech is the chosen one for Game 1 against Colorado. The White Sox have full trust in him to deliver under pressure. His statistics support that statement and is probably going to do it again. In a must-win situation, the 26-year-old pitcher is the pick of the game. The Rockies must be absolutely careful if they need to spoil the atmosphere inside the stadium.

Michael Kopech: Season Statistics

GP IP H ER SO ERA 24 114.1 83 48 102 3.78

Chicago White Sox vs. Colorado Rockies: Predicition

As the maxim states, "Fortune favors the brave," and today, Chicago has to be the bravest of them all. The White Sox have performed extraordinarily in the last two weeks to reach the second spot. Straight W for the home team.

