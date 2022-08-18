Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 17 | 2022 MLB Season

The Chicago White Sox will host the Houston Astros on Wednesday night. The White Sox defeated the Houston Astros 4-3 on Tuesday to improve to 61-56 for the year. Looking at the Astros, they now find themselves at 75-43 for the season after losing Tuesday's game. Houston has been great on the road this year, despite dropping the first two games of this road series. They're carrying a 36-25 away record this season overall, leading the American League West by 11 games over the Seattle Mariners entering Wednesday.

Chicago will send out the hard-throwing Michael Kopech for Wednesday's game. He is 4-8 with a 3.18 ERA over 21 starts. He has been very solid this year, but he has lacked run support. In his previous four starts, the right-hander has a 2.49 ERA. In his last start, he dominated the Detroit Tigers, racking up 11 K's and tossing six scoreless frames. The White Sox righty also has an impressive 2.81 home ERA, so we'll see if he can shut down a much better Astros lineup.

Framber Valdez will be taking the mound Wednesday for Houston. He is 11-4, with a 2.73 ERA in 22 starts for the season. Unlike Kopech, Valdez has received an average of five runs per start this year. Last time out, he was excellent. He went seven strong innings, surrendered four hits and zero earned runs while punching out eight. The Houston left-hander is carrying a 2.21 ERA in 13 road starts. Houston has gone 14-8 in Valdez's 2022 starts; they'll be very confident with their All-Star toeing the slab on Wednesday.

Yuli Gurriel is having a down year after last season when he led the league with a .319 mark. Gurriel has been batting .191 when facing righties with high strikeout rates since the start of 2021. Kopech averages almost one strikeout per inning. Expect Gurriel to struggle on Wednesday.

With their latest win, the White Sox have now won five straight heading into Wednesday's game. They haven't helped Kopech out in his starts this year, especially recently. They've tallied a feeble three-run total in his previous three starts. Look for this contest to be low scoring again, and expect Kopech to do enough to keep his team tied through five frames.

Prediction: White Sox First 5 Innings +0.5 (-106) & Game Total Under 8 (-115)

