Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals MLB Odds, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: August 30| 2022 MLB Season

The Chicago White Sox are all set to face the Kansas City Royals in an all-American Central division clash. This series might be an indicator of Chicago's chances for the playoffs.

Currently, there is no clear leader in the AL central. The Cleveland Guardians lead the race with a narrow victory margin. Behind them are the Minnesota Twins, followed by the White Sox. Competition is tough and everything is still up for grabs. A few losses here or a few wins there could completely change the look of the table. However, for the Royals and the Detroit Tigers, their journey is over.

At 63-65, the biggest worry for Chicago is their home record. It stands at 30-34, which is one of the worst in the league for teams still in contention. Surprisingly, their away record of 33-31 is what saves them. Now they find themselves at home and this is an opportunity they cannot let slip past them. Chicago needs to win this series anyway, anyhow.

For the Kansas City Royals, the situation is quite simple. They have to salvage some pride and at least give their fans something to shout about. The remaining games will not change their fate, though it will affect their outlook. If you can't win, you can still ruin someone else's day. There is no trying to enjoy the rest of the season.

Here is a chance to spoil Chicago's campaign and you can be sure they'll do their upmost. Without the pressure of contention, players can express themselves on the field a little easier. The Royals are fourth in the division with a poor 52-77 record and would very much like to improve that.

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals match details

Fixture: Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 30, 07:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, Illinois.

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals betting odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Chicago White Sox -140 -1.5 (+145) U8 (-115) Kansas City Royals +120 +1.5 (-170) O8 (-105)

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals best pick

Lucas Giolito is set to appear for the White Sox as the main pitcher. In his last five outings, he has managed a total of 27 strikeouts. Against a team like the Kansas City Royals, Giolito is a major threat. He can run past the batters like a hurricane. Watch out for the White Sox pitcher. Lucas Giolito is the perfect pick for this matchup.

Lucas Giolito in action

Chicago White Sox vs. City Royals predictions

The White Sox seem to be the clear favorites for this game. The Royals look dejected at this point and Chicago cannot afford to lose. The White Sox need to step up and forget about their poor home record. They are still in the race for the playoffs and they need all the momentum they can manufacture. This is a perfect opportunity to play a weaker side when their own chips are down.

