Chicago White Sox vs Minnesota Twins MLB Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview - September 28 | 2022 MLB Season

The Chicago White Sox will face the Minnesota Twins in Game 2 of their three-game MLB series at the Target Field in Minneapolis on Wednesday (September 28).

The Twins won Game 1. Both teams are part of the American League Central division.

While Chicago has the number two spot in the division, the Twins are right behind them at three. The Division is led by the Cleveland Guardians, who have already clinched it. The White Sox have lost five straight games after having a wonderful run that brought them to the second spot. They want to maintain their lead against the Twins, so winning Game 2 is important.

Minnesota, meanwhile, is not having a great run either. They have lost four of their last five games but have a win in this series. Playing at home, the Twins would like to win the series no matter how difficult that could be. Game 2 is going to be the most important game of the series. It will be interesting to see if the series goes to the decider or ends here.

There are only two wildcard spots left but many teams competing in the AL. The league has now reached a very interesting stage where every game matters for teams who are still in contention for the playoffs.

Chicago White Sox vs Minnesota Twins: Match Details

Fixture: Chicago White Sox @ Minnesota Twins

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 28; 07:40 pm EDT

Venue: Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Chicago White Sox vs Minnesota Twins: Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Minnesota Twins -105 +1.5 (-175) U 7 (+100) Chicago White Sox -115 -1.5 (+150) O 7 (-120)

Chicago White Sox vs Minnesota Twins: Pick

It's going to be a battle of pitchers tonight. Veteran Johnny Cueto (7-9) of the White Sox will be up against Josh Winder (4-5) of the Twins.

They have fared similar in terms of their numbers for the season. However, Cueto carries a slightly better ERA (3.15) compared to Winder (4.20). As Chicago is desperately looking for a win, the best pick has to be Cueto.

Pick: Johnny Cueto Total Strikeouts Over 3.5 (-155)

Chicago White Sox vs Minnesota Twins: Prediction

Game 2 is going to be a tough clash. Both teams are almost equal in terms of their offense and defense. This game could bring the Twins an inch closer to the White Sox or keep Chicago's decent gap intact.

Prediction: White Sox Total Team Runs Over 3.5 (-120)

