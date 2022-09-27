Chicago White Sox vs Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines, Picks, and Prediction - September 27 | 2022 MLB Season

The Minnesota Twins will face the Chicago White Sox in Game 1 of their three-game MLB series at home on Tuesday (September 27) night. The Twins lead the season series 7-6.

The Twins are coming off a 2-1 series loss to the Los Angeles Angels at home, taking their season record to 74-79. They haven't been eliminated from the division yet, but they have little chance of making the playoffs this season. Recently, they have been in poor form, losing most of their games.

The White Sox are in a similar kind of situation as the Twins. They are 76-77 this season and have lost two crucial series at home. Getting swept away by the Cleveland Guardians and then the Detroit Tigers has left them with virtually no chance of making the playoffs this season.

The Twins will start Bailey Ober on the mound. He's 1-3 this season with a 1.21 WHIP. He has registered no wins and two losses in his five previous starts. This will be his tenth start of the season and second against the White Sox. In his last start against the White Sox, he gave up one run on five hits in six innings.

The White Sox, meanwhile, will give the ball to Lance Lynn. He's 7-6 this season, with a 1.10 WHIP and 116 Ks. This will be his 20th start of the season and second against the Twins. He has been on a good run lately, winning in four of his five previous starts on the mound.

Match Details: Chicago White Sox vs Minnesota Twins

Fixture: Chicago White Sox @ Minnesota Twins

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 27; 7:40 pm ET

Venue: Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Chicago White Sox vs Minnesota Twins Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Chicago White Sox -120 +1.5 (+145) Over 7.0 (-115) Minnesota Twins +100 +1.5 (-170) Under 7.0 (-105)

Chicago White Sox vs Minnesota Twins Best Picks

The White Sox will look to bounce back from their terrible run of form and register a much-needed win. They will look to target the Twins' bullpen from the onset and will hope to get some hits and runs early on.

Pick: White Sox over 3.5 total runs (-115)

Chicago White Sox vs Minnesota Twins Prediction

Considering the White Sox's recent form - enduring six losses in a row and getting swept away at home in back-to-back series - expect them to come out strong, and put up a decent performance to register a morale-boosting win.

White Sox - 120

