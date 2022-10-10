Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens Prediction, Odds, Line and Picks for NFL Week 5 Matchup

The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens will square off on Sunday Night Football as both teams look to maintain their lead in the AFC North standings. After delivering the Miami Dolphins their first loss (27-15) on Thursday, the Bengals (2-2) have now won two straight games.

The Ravens (2-2) fell to the Buffalo Bills (23-20) last Sunday after blowing a 20-3 lead. Cincinnati has won two straight games, including their most recent encounter with Baltimore, where they won 41-21, but Baltimore has won five of their last seven matchups.

Bengals vs Ravens Betting Odds

Team Money line Spread Over/Under Cincinnati Bengals +150 +3.5 (-120) Over 47.5 (-110) Baltimore Ravens -175 -3.5 (+100) Under 47.5 (-110)

Bengals vs Ravens Match Details

Fixture: Bengals at Ravens

Date and Time: Sunday, October 9; 8:20 PM ET

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

Bengals vs Ravens Head-to-Head

The Ravens lead the overall series 27-25-0. The Ravens are 3-2 in their last five meetings against the Bengals, who have won two games in a row against the former, scoring 41 points in each game.

It will be an interesting contest, as the margin of victory between the two teams has been more than 20 points in four of their last five clashes.

Bengals vs Ravens Key Stats

Team Stats: Bengals

points per game: 22.8, points allowed per game: 17.5, total yards: 370, yards passing: 280.5, yards rushing: 89.5, yards allowed: 340, pass yards allowed: 254.3, rush yards allowed: 85.8

Team Stats: Ravens

points per game: 29.8, points allowed per game: 25, total yards: 365.3, yards passing: 223.3, yards rushing: 142, yards allowed: 437.8, pass yards allowed: 328, rush yards allowed: 109.8

Bengals vs Ravens Injury Update

Bengals IL

Khalid Kareem, DE, Injured Reserve, Devin Asiasi, TE Questionable, Tee Higgins, WR Questionable, Hayden Hurst, TE Questionable

Ravens IL

Justice Hill, RB Out, Marcus Peters, CB Questionable, Justin Houston, LB Out, Ben Cleveland, G Out, Ronnie Stanley, OT Questionable

Bengals vs Ravens Best Picks and Prediction

The Ravens could win by more than a field goal in a home primetime game, but that may not happen They were humiliated in both their meetings with Cincinnati a year ago, and so far this season, their defense has been among the worst in the NFL.

Additionally, since last season, they have dropped five straight home games. The Bengals have outperformed Baltimore on that side of the ball, and their offense is just as strong; they have also won ten of their last 12 games by a point or more.

Pick: Over 47.5 (-110)

Prediction: Bengals +3.5 (-120)

Poll : 0 votes