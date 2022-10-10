Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens Prediction, Odds, Line and Picks for NFL Week 5 Matchup

The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens will square off on Sunday Night Football as both teams look to maintain their lead in the AFC North standings. After delivering the Miami Dolphins their first loss (27-15) on Thursday, the Bengals (2-2) have now won two straight games.
The Ravens (2-2) fell to the Buffalo Bills (23-20) last Sunday after blowing a 20-3 lead. Cincinnati has won two straight games, including their most recent encounter with Baltimore, where they won 41-21, but Baltimore has won five of their last seven matchups.
Bengals vs Ravens Betting Odds
Bengals vs Ravens Match Details
Fixture: Bengals at Ravens
Date and Time: Sunday, October 9; 8:20 PM ET
Venue: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD
Bengals vs Ravens Head-to-Head
The Ravens lead the overall series 27-25-0. The Ravens are 3-2 in their last five meetings against the Bengals, who have won two games in a row against the former, scoring 41 points in each game.
It will be an interesting contest, as the margin of victory between the two teams has been more than 20 points in four of their last five clashes.
Bengals vs Ravens Key Stats
Team Stats: Bengals
points per game: 22.8, points allowed per game: 17.5, total yards: 370, yards passing: 280.5, yards rushing: 89.5, yards allowed: 340, pass yards allowed: 254.3, rush yards allowed: 85.8
Team Stats: Ravens
points per game: 29.8, points allowed per game: 25, total yards: 365.3, yards passing: 223.3, yards rushing: 142, yards allowed: 437.8, pass yards allowed: 328, rush yards allowed: 109.8
Bengals vs Ravens Injury Update
Bengals IL
Khalid Kareem, DE, Injured Reserve, Devin Asiasi, TE Questionable, Tee Higgins, WR Questionable, Hayden Hurst, TE Questionable
Ravens IL
Justice Hill, RB Out, Marcus Peters, CB Questionable, Justin Houston, LB Out, Ben Cleveland, G Out, Ronnie Stanley, OT Questionable
Bengals vs Ravens Best Picks and Prediction
The Ravens could win by more than a field goal in a home primetime game, but that may not happen They were humiliated in both their meetings with Cincinnati a year ago, and so far this season, their defense has been among the worst in the NFL.
Additionally, since last season, they have dropped five straight home games. The Bengals have outperformed Baltimore on that side of the ball, and their offense is just as strong; they have also won ten of their last 12 games by a point or more.
Pick: Over 47.5 (-110)
Prediction: Bengals +3.5 (-120)