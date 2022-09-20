Cincinnati Reds vs Boston Red Sox MLB Odds, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 20 | 2022 MLB Season

The Cincinnati Reds will take on the Boston Red Sox in MLB action on Tuesday (September 20).

The Reds are fourth in the National League Central with 56 wins and have a winning percentage of 0.397. They have a poor home record of 29-42, though, and are 4-6 in their last ten matchups.

The Sox, meanwhile, are struggling and are languishing in last place in the American League East with 71 wins. They have a winning percentage of 0.486 and are 4-6 in their last ten matchups. The Sox have a negative away record of 34-38.

The Reds have struggled this season with both batting and pitching. They have been overly dependent on Kyle Farmer for scoring. He has averaged 0.260 with 67 RBIs and an OPS of 0.714. Alexis Diaz has an ERA of 1.83, 73 K and a WHIP of 0.94.

The Red Sox, meanwhile, have been dependent on Xander Bogaerts for scoring. He has an OPS of 0.855, 68 RBIs and 14 home runs at an average of 0.316. However, other players will have to step up and start delivering. The Sox pitchers have done well in recent games but have struggled for consistency, which is letting the team down.

Cincinnati Reds vs Boston Red Sox Match Details

Fixture: Boston Red Sox @ Cincinnati Reds

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 20, 6:40 pm EDT

Venue: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati Reds vs Boston Red Sox odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER RED SOX -115 -1.5(+145) o8.5(-105) CINCINNATI REDS +107 +1.5(-157) u8.5(+100)

Cincinnati Reds vs Boston Red Sox best picks

Nick Lodolo will likely start for the Reds. He has an ERA of 3.81 and a WHIP of 1.27 this season. He has not done well recently and has an ERA of 4.26 and 11 Ks.

Bryan Bello, meanwhile, could start for the Red Sox. He has not pitched well this season, but his performances in the last week have improved. He has an ERA of 0.00 with 11 Ks. Bello is the pick of the game because of his form.

Cincinnati Reds vs Boston Red Sox prediction

Both teams are coming into the game with a win and will be high on morale. The Reds, though, have won their last game but have been inconsistent in scoring, which could be their undoing.

The Sox are playing games aggresively and are more settled to exploit the pitching of the opposition.

Prediction: Red Sox to win

