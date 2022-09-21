Cincinnati Reds vs Boston Red Sox MLB Odds, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 21 | 2022 MLB Season

The Cincinnati Reds will take on the Boston Red Sox in the second and final game of their MLB series at the Great American Ball Park on Wednesday (September 21) night. The Red Sox lead the overall season series 2-1.

The Red Sox won 5-3 last night, taking their record to 72-75 on the season and 35-38 away. They are now nine games behind the Seattle Mariners, who hold the last wildcard spot in the American League. With 15 games to go, the Sox's chances of making the playoffs are pretty slim, but they will hope others lose while they try to win their remaining games.

The Reds, meanwhile, are already out of contention to make the postseason. They have lost four of their last six games and are finding it increasingly difficult to end the season on a high. A victory tonight would come as a major respite for them.

The Reds will start Chase Anderson on the mound for the final game. This will only be his fifth game of the season. He's 1-3 overall with a 1.29 WHIP. He lost his flare on the mound after making a move from the Milwaukee Brewers. He has had a limited number of starts due to injuries, with the only positive being - in his last start at home, he got the win against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Red Sox, meanwhile, will give the ball to Connor Seabold, who is 0-2 this season and has just made his transition from the minor leagues. He's in the nascent stage of his MLB career but will hope to put up a strong performance tonight to register a much-needed series win for his team.

Cincinnati Reds vs Boston Red Sox Match Details

Fixture: Boston Red Sox @ Cincinnati Reds

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 21, 6:40 pm EDT

Venue: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati Reds vs Boston Red Sox betting odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Boston Red Sox -170 -1.5 (-110) Over 9.5 (-115) Cincinnati Reds +145 +1.5 (-110) Under 9.5 (-105)

Cincinnati Reds vs Boston Red Sox best picks

The Red Sox have been hitting well as a unit, albeit they are finding it difficult to get some runs in. Nevertheless, the Red Sox will look to target an underperforming pitcher early on in the game to give themselves a good chance to clinch the series and get an important win on the road.

Pick: Red Sox first five innings over 2.5 runs (-130)

Cincinnati Reds vs Boston Red Sox prediction

Keeping in mind the playoff position and this being the final stretch of the regular season, the Red Sox are in desperate need of some wins. They will look to attack the Reds' bullpen and keep up their defense to win the game.

Prediction: Red Sox -1.5 (-110)

