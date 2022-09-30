Cincinnati Reds vs Chicago Cubs MLB Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 30 | 2022 MLB Season

The Cincinnati Reds will meet the Chicago Cubs in a six-game MLB series starting Friday (September 30) at the Wrigley Field.
Both teams play in the National League Central division.
The Cubs (70-86) are third in the NL Central, behind the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers.
They are coming off a win in their last game against the Philadelphia Phillies and are on a 8-2 run. Even though they are out of playoff reckoning, the Cubs' offense should hold them in good stead here.
Cincinnati, meanwhile, is having the worst run of 3-7 in the division at the moment. They found themselves fourth but far from the top teams. Their only competition is with the Pittsburgh Pirates for the fourth spot. With the season coming to a close, they will not want to end last. This series will determine where they finish in the division.
Both teams are fighting to end the season on a strong note. Going by their recent performances, it looks like a tough road for Cincinnati, as Chicago has picked up momentum. However, there's a lot at stake for the Reds compared to the Cubs, making for a long and interesting series.
Cincinnati Reds vs Chicago Cubs: Match Details
Fixture: Cincinnati Reds @ Chicago Cubs
Date & Time: Friday, September 30; 02:20 pm EDT
Venue: Wrigley Field, Chicago, Illinois
Cincinnati Reds vs Chicago Cubs: Betting Odds
Cincinnati Reds vs Chicago Cubs: Pick
Adrian Sampson (3-5) will take to the hill for the Cubs. His 3.23 ERA for the season is quite commendable. Of the 94.2 IPs, Sampson has managed 64 strikeouts at a 1.25 whip. His counterpart, Graham Ashcraft, has not been poor either. However, Ashcraft's 4.18 ERA is the major difference between the two pitchers.
Pick: Adrian Sampson Total Strikeouts Over 4.5 (+104)
Cincinnati Reds vs Chicago Cubs: Prediction
To maintain fourth spot in the division, the Reds will have to come up good in the series and what better way than to win Game 1. However, playing Chicago at home is not going to be easy. Expect a tough outing for both teams.
Prediction: Cubs for the W (-145)