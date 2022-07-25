Cincinnati Reds vs. Miami Marlins Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 25 | 2022 MLB Season

The Cincinnati Reds will host the Miami Marlins on Monday night. The Reds defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 6-3 on Sunday to go to 36-58 this season. The Marlins currently hold a 45-50 record this year after their win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Cincinnati has been subpar at home this season, as evidenced by their 23-27 record as hosts. Neither club has any real chance of making the playoffs.

Nick Lodolo will start Monday for the Reds. He is 2-3 with a 5.81 ERA this season. He has had a season to forget so far, but he'll be pitching against an abysmal Marlins lineup. Last start, Lodolo tossed two innings, allowing five hits and five earned runs while striking out five. The Marlins are averaging just 2.1 runs per game in their last seven, so is a good opportunity for Lodolo to bounce back.

Trevor Rogers will start Monday for the visitors. He is 4-9 with a 5.46 ERA this year. He has had a terrible campaign after an excellent 2021, and he'll be pitching against a decent Reds lineup. In his last outing, Rogers tossed six innings, giving up seven hits and four earned runs, while he K'd four.

The Marlins' lefty has been better comparatively away from home this season, sporting a 3.95 road ERA. The bad news for Miami is that he'll be up against a hot lineup in a park that's a nightmare for pitchers.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Miami Marlins Match Details

Fixture: Miami Marlins @ Cincinnati Reds

Date & Time: Monday, July 25, 6:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati Reds vs. Miami Marlins Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Miami Marlins +118 +1.5 (-180) Over 9.0 (+100) Cincinnati Reds -128 -1.5 (+150) Under 9.0 (-120)

The Reds have won 11 of the previous 14 meetings, and the Marlins are 4-13 in Rogers' last 17 starts. Going back a few years, the under has hit in 20 of the previous 28 contests between these two. Six of Cincinnati's last eight home games overall have gone under despite their home park being known as hitter-friendly.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Miami Marlins Best Picks

Brandon Drury will face lefty Trevor Rogers on Monday, and in these matchups, he has been very solid, holding a 1.030 OPS. Drury also has a 0.906 OPS at home, so expect him to keep feasting off of lefties in the series opener.

Pick: Brandon Drury Over 1.5 Total Bases (+110)

Cincinnati Reds vs. Miami Marlins Betting Prediction

The Reds haven't had a great year, but they've been slightly better at home while the Marlins are just 23-27 on the road. Look for the home team to lead through five innings on Monday and expect Rogers to be hit around a bit.

Prediction: Reds First 5 Innings -0.5 (+104) & First 5 Innings Total Over 4.5 Runs (-142)

