Cincinnati Reds vs. Miami Marlins Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 26 | 2022 MLB Season

The Cincinnati Reds will be at home to face the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night. The Reds defeated the Marlins 11-2 on Monday to bring their overall record to 37-58 on the year. Looking at the Marlins, they currently hold a 45-51 record on the season. They are now 5.5 games back of the St. Louis Cardinals, who hold the final NL wild card berth.

Cincinnati has been a pretty lousy team at home, sporting just a 21-29 record as hosts this season. They have won seven of their last eight home games, which is a good sign. Miami is cold right now, having lost six of their previous eight entering Tuesday.

Hunter Greene will be taking the mound Tuesday for the Reds. He is 3-11 with a 5.78 ERA on the year. He has had some growing pains, but he'll be facing a Marlins lineup that has been struggling mightily. This lineup is ranked #24 in runs per game in the league, and they're averaging 2.3 runs over their past seven contests.

In his last start, Greene threw five innings, giving up five hits and four earned runs while fanning six in a loss. The Reds' righty has suffered from the dimensions of Great American Ball Park, but the Marlins have not been able to provide much resistance at the plate these last couple of weeks.

Pablo Lopez will be taking the hill Tuesday for the visitors. He is 6-5 with a 3.14 ERA on the year. Last start, Lopez didn't pitch well as he went five frames, surrendering five hits and five earned runs while striking out six.

Recently the right-hander's performances have dropped off, allowing six earned runs in his past 10 frames. The Reds' offense was firing on all cylinders last game, but Lopez should be able to quiet their bats on Tuesday.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Miami Marlins Match Details

Fixture: Miami Marlins @ Cincinnati Reds

Date & Time: Tuesday, July 26, 6:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati Reds vs. Miami Marlins Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Miami Marlins -111 -1.5 (+145) Over 8.5 (-125) Cincinnati Reds +101 +1.5 (-175) Under 8.5 (+105)

Cincinnati Reds vs. Miami Marlins Best Picks

The Marlins have the sixth-highest strikeout rate in the majors, and Greene has proven he can rack up Ks pretty quickly from time to time. Miami has been awful offensively. Paired with Greene averaging over 12 Ks per nine in his last few starts, it bodes well for the over.

Pick: Hunter Greene Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-126)

Cincinnati Reds vs. Miami Marlins Betting Prediction

Monday night's game resulted in the total going over, mainly due to Cincinnati's offense tallying several multi-run innings. This shouldn't be the case today with the Reds facing Pablo Lopez. Also, looking back, eight of the last 10 meetings have seen the total go under. Since Miami hasn't been able to hit well recently, look for a lower-scoring game to occur on Tuesday.

Prediction: Total Under 9 Runs (-140)

