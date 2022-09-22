Cincinnati Reds vs Milwaukee Brewers  MLB Odds, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 22 | 2022 MLB Season

The Cincinnati Reds will take on the Milwaukee Brewers in MLB action on Thursday (September 22).

The Reds are fourth in the National League Central with 59 wins and have a winning percentage of 0.396. They have a poor home record of 30-44 and are 3-7 in their last ten matchups.

The Brewers are second in the National League Central with 79 wins at a winning percentage of 0.530. They have a negative away record of 37-40 and are 6-4 in their last ten matchups.

The Reds have struggled this season. They have not scored well, and their pitching has been poor too. They have been overly dependent on Kyle Farmer for scoring. Farmer has averaged 0.258 with 70 RBIs and an OPS of 0.704. Nick Lodolo has done decent with an ERA of 3.90,120 Ks and a WHIP of 1.27.

The Brewers, meanwhile, have been doing great this season. Willy Adams and Christian Yelich have done great in the scoring department. Yelich has an OPS of 0.749, 53 RBIs and an average of 0.260.

Pitchers have done a great job this season, with Corbin Burnes leading the season charts for the team with an ERA of 3.12,223 Ks with a WHIP of 1.00.

Cincinnati Reds vs Milwaukee Brewers Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Brewers @ Cincinnati Reds

Date & Time: Thursday, September 22, 6:40 pm EDT

Venue: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati Reds vs Milwaukee Brewers Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER BREWERS -145 -1.5(+115) o7.5(-107) CINCINNATI REDS +130 +1.5(-130) u7.5(-105)

Cincinnati Reds vs Milwaukee Brewers Best Picks

Hunter Greene will start for the Reds. He has an ERA of 4.97 and a WHIP of 1.26 this season. He has done well recently and has an ERA of 0.00 and 11 Ks, but the Brewers are strong against right-handed pitchers.

Brendon Woodruff will start for the Brewers. He has done well this season with an ERA of 3.26 and is in good form. The Reds have struggled against right-handed pitchers, so the Brewers will look to capitalize on that.

Cincinnati Reds vs Milwaukee Brewers Prediction

Both teams have done decent in the last few games. The Brewers will look to win to keep their playoff hopes alive. They are more settled as a team and will start as the favorites against the Reds.

Prediction: Take the Brewers at ML (-145).

