Cincinnati Reds vs Milwaukee Brewers  MLB Odds, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 24| 2022 MLB Season

The Cincinnati Reds will take on the Milwaukee Brewers in MLB action on Saturday.

The Reds are fourth in the National League Central with 59 wins and have a winning percentage of 0.391. They have a poor home record of 30-46 and are 3-7 in their last ten matchups.

The Brewers are second in the National League Central with 81 wins at a winning percentage of 0.530. They have a negative away record of 39-40 and are 6-4 in their last 10 matchups.

The Reds have struggled this season with both scoring and pitching.They have been overly dependent on Kyle Farmer for runs. Farmer has averaged 0.258 with 70 RBIs and an OPS of 0.704. Nick Lodolo has done decent with an ERA of 3.90,120 Ks and a WHIP of 1.27.

The Brewers have been doing great this season. Willy Adams and Christian Yelich have scored a good number of runs. Yelich has an OPS of 0.749, 53 RBIs and an average of 0.260 this season.

Pitchers have done a great job, with Corbin Burnes leading the season charts for the team with an ERA of 3.12,223 Ks and a WHIP of 1.00 this season.

Cincinnati Reds vs Milwaukee Brewers Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Brewers @ Cincinnati Reds

Date & Time: Saturday, September 24, 6:40 pm EDT

Venue: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati Reds vs Milwaukee Brewers Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL BREWERS -210 -1.5(-115) o7.5(-115) REDS +188 +1.5(+110) u7.5(-105)

Cincinnati Reds vs Milwaukee Brewers Best Picks

Graham Ashcraft will start for the Reds. He has an ERA of 3.97 and a WHIP of 1.26 this season. He is coming back from an injury and would like to do well in the game. His record against the Brewers is not great and is at a disadvantage because of that.

Corbin Burnes will start for the Brewers. He has done well this season and has been brilliant against the Reds. He will be an impact player in the game and the pick of the game too.

Cincinnati Reds vs Milwaukee Brewers Prediction

Both teams will go for a win. The Brewers will look to win to keep their playoff hopes alive with a sweep over the Reds with a win. The Reds will try to pitch better and break a winless run at the end of the game.

The Brewers are more settled as a team and will start as the favorites against the Reds.

Prediction: Take the Brewers at ML (-210).

