Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 15 | 2022 MLB Season

The Cincinnati Reds will play the Philadelphia Phillies Monday night. The Reds have taken six of the previous eight meetings entering this contest.

The Reds beat the Chicago Cubs 8-5 on Sunday to bring their record to 45-68 this season. Meanwhile, the Phillies now find themselves at 63-51 after losing to the New York Mets on Sunday. Philadelphia has been a pretty good team away from home, winning nine of their past 12 road games. At the moment, Philly has a slim 1 1/2 game lead for the final Wild Card spot in the National League.

Mike Minor, who is 1-9 with a 6.24 ERA, will be on the hill Monday for Cincinnati. He has had a terrible year, and he'll be up against a pretty good Phillies lineup that scores the seventh-most runs per game. The Cincinnati left-hander isn't helped by the fact he plays in one of the most hitter-friendly stadiums in the MLB. Minor was once a reliable rotation piece, but now it seems that those days are behind him.

Philadelphia sends out Noah Syndergaard, who is 6-8 with a 3.96 ERA. This will be his third start as a member of the Phillies. In his previous outing, Syndergaard threw six innings, giving up six hits and two earned runs, while punching out four in a win versus the Miami Marlins. He'll look to earn another quality start against a Reds offense that is averaging just three runs per contest in their previous seven.

Cincinnati has unsurprisingly hit better at home this year, but this isn't a lineup that should give Syndergaard too many problems.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia Phillies @ Cincinnati Reds

Date & Time: Monday, August 15, 6:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Philadelphia Phillies -172 -1.5 (-115) Over 9.0 (-115) Cincinnati Reds +157 +1.5 (-105) Under 9.0 (-105)

Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies Best Picks

Rhys Hoskins is slugging .592 off of lefties this year. He also has the luxury of playing in Great American Ballpark, where he's homered six times in 11 career games. Expect Hoskins to have another good game in Cincinnati, where he's projected to bat third.

Pick: Rhys Hoskins Over 1.5 Total Bases (-125)

Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies Betting Prediction

The Phillies have won 10 of their last 11 as favorites, and they're also winners of 13 of 17 overall. They're heating up at a key point in the season, while the Reds don't have much to play for. Back the visitors to grab the first game of the series behind Noah Syndergaard.

Prediction: Phillies -1.5 (-115)

