Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 16 | 2022 MLB Season

The Cincinnati Reds will play against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night. The Phillies beat the Reds 4-3 on Monday to bring their record to 64-51. Cincinnati is now 45-69 with the loss. Cincinnati has been less than stellar at Great American Ball Park, while Philadelphia is scorching hot away from home. Philly has won 10 of their last 13 road contests entering Tuesday.

T.J. Zeuch gets the call Tuesday for the Reds, making just his second start of the year. Philadelphia is averaging a measly two runs per game in their last seven. This can be attributed to some of the tough starting pitchers they've had to face. The Phillies' bats woke up just enough in the opener, but they should be able to get to Zeuch and the Reds' bullpen on Tuesday.

Kyle Gibson will be taking the hill Tuesday for the visitors. He is 7-5, with a 4.29 ERA in 22 starts so far. Lately, the right-hander has looked better, surrendering just three earned runs in his previous 14 frames. This Reds offense is averaging under three runs per game this past week, which isn't surprising.

They dealt three key bats at the deadline and will struggle offensively from here on out. Look for Gibson to build off his recent success when he takes on Cincinnati tonight.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia Phillies @ Cincinnati Reds

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 16, 6:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Philadelphia Phillies -182 -1.5 (-120) Over 9.5 (+105) Cincinnati Reds +162 +1.5 (+100) Under 9.5 (-125)

Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies Best Picks

Darrick Hall is projected to bat sixth tonight. Hall is slugging .656 when up against right-handers who rely heavily on their breaking pitches. Zeuch throws his slider 24% of the time, which is quite frequent. Also, playing in Cincinnati, a park that sees 68% more homers than average, will play to Hall's advantage.

Pick: Darick Hall Over 1.5 Total Bases (+125)

Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies Betting Prediction

The Phillies have been excellent on the road these last few weeks, and they are the far more superior team to the Reds on paper. Expect Gibson to have a solid outing and expect the Phillies to lead after five on Tuesday.

Prediction: Phillies First 5 Innings -0.5 (-121) & Reds Team Total Under 3.5 Runs (-105)

Last 15 Days' MLB Picks are: 106-82-4 (+163.9 Units)

