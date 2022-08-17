Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 17 | 2022 MLB Season

The Cincinnati Reds will host the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday afternoon. The Phillies beat the Reds 11-4 on Tuesday to improve to 65-51. Cincinnati is now 45-70 after the loss.

Philadelphia continues to play well on the road this season, as they're now eight games over .500 away from their home stadium.

Cincinnati's Nick Lodolo gets the call on Wednesday afternoon, where he'll be making his 11th start of the year. He's gone 3-4 so far with a 4.72 ERA.

The Phillies' offense woke up on Tuesday, a stark difference from last week where they were shut out three separate times.

Lodolo's last two outings have been poor, but the left-hander performed better prior to that. Over his last four outings, he's averaged a 3.37 ERA.

Lodolo also has a 3.84 expected FIP, indicating he's been unlucky so far this year. He's had mixed results against strong lineups this season, so we'll see if he can handle this Phillies lineup on Wednesday.

Philadelphia will send out Ranger Suarez for Wednesday's contest. He has an 8-5 record with a 3.52 ERA in 20 starts this season. Last time out, he was excellent, as he threw seven innings, giving up three hits and one earned run while striking out four in a win over the New York Mets.

The Reds are averaging under three runs per game in their past seven, and as a team, they've lost two-thirds of their games facing lefties. Look for another solid start from Suarez, who's sporting a 1.27 ERA in his past five outings and a 2.69 road ERA on the year.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia Phillies @ Cincinnati Reds

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 17, 12:35 p.m. EDT

Venue: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Philadelphia Phillies -160 -1.5 (+100) Over 8.5 (-115) Cincinnati Reds +135 +1.5 (-120) Under 8.5 (-105)

Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies Best Picks

The Phillies are only averaging 0.32 first-inning runs this year on the road. On the other side, with Suarez dominating in recent starts, look for Cincinnati to go scoreless in their half of the inning too.

Also, with the early start, expect the bats to take some time to get going on both sides.

Pick: No Runs First Inning (-120)

Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies Betting Prediction

The Phillies have been red-hot, especially as favorites. When favored in their previous 13, they've won 12. They're also 14-6 in Suarez's starts this year. Back the visitors to lead through five behind Suarez in the series finale.

Prediction: Phillies First 5 Innings -0.5 (-110)

