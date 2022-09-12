Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates MLB Odds, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 12 | 2022 MLB Season

A four-game series between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates begins Monday evening. The series will be completed in just two days as the games are being played within a 16-hour timeframe. It is a clash between teams from the National League Central division.

Cincinnati lost its way midway through the season. They are fourth in the division and out of the playoff race. An overall (56-82) record will not help a team reach the summit. They have losing records both at home (29-39) and away (27-43).

The Reds are coming off a defeat to the Milwaukee Brewers and are 5-5 in their previous 10. A series win against the Pirates would be a good morale boost for the team.

"The rally falls just short" - Reds

The current season has been horrible for the Pirates, one they would love to forget. They are last in the NL Central with the worst records. Pittsburgh comes into this game after a close defeat to the St. Louis Cardinals. The team is going through a terrible 2-8 run at the moment. All they can do is try to play freely on the field, express themselves, and come out as winners.

"Final." - Pirates

The four-game series could be a fun fest for the spectators. Two teams who have nothing to lose at this point in the season can provide total entertainment. Just for the love of the game and for the fans, this series should be a free ride.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Match Details

Fixture: Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds

Date & Time: Monday, September 12, 6:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Cincinnati Reds -140 -1.5 (+140) U 9 (-105) Pittsburgh Pirates +120 +1.5 (-165) O 9 (-115)

Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Pick

Mike Minor is taking center stage for the Reds against the Pirates today. This will be his 18th appearance in his first season for Cincinnati. Despite Minor's 5.70 ERA being on the higher side, he still has a knack for producing multiple strikeouts in a game. Since the Reds are up against a weak Pittsburgh team, the 34-year-old righty has a chance to prove himself and is the pick of the game.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Prediction

Game 1 between the Reds and the Pirates could go either way. That is how close both teams are at present. One thing is for sure, the games are going to be full of entertainment.

Pick/Prediction: Cincinnati U 9 -105

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt