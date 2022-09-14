Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates MLB Odds, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 14 | 2022 MLB Season

The Cincinnati Reds will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday. The Reds placed fourth in the National League Central with 56 wins at a winning percentage of 0.397. They have a poor home record of 29-42 and are 4-6 in their last 10 matchups.

The Pirates are placed last in the National League Central with 54 wins at a winning percentage of 0.380. They are not doing great away from home and are 5-5 in their last 10 matchups.

The Reds have struggled this season with both batting and pitching. They are very dependent on Kyle Farmer for scoring. He has averaged 0.265 this season with 64 RBIs and an OPS of 0.714. Alexis Diaz has contributed to the team. He has an ERA of 1.83, 73 K and a WHIP of 0.94.

The Pirates have struggled the whole of the season. For scoring, the team is primarily dependent on Bryan Raynolds. He has an OPS of 0.789 this season with 54 RBIs and 23 home runs. The pitching has been sub par this season, with most pitchers having an ERA of over 4.00 and WHIP over 1.00.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates match Details

Fixture: Pittsburgh Pirates @ Cincinnati Reds

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 14, 12:35 p.m. EDT

Venue: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER PITTSBURGH PIRATES +135 +1.5(-155) o8(-110) CINCINNATI REDS -155 -1.5(+140) u8(-110)

Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates best picks

Lodolo is likely to start for the Reds. He has an ERA of 3.78, 102 Ks and a WHIP of 1.30 this season. In the last seven days, he has done a great job with an ERA of 2.25 and 11 Ks.

Roansy Contreras will start for the Pirates. He has an ERA of 3.29, 32 Ks, and a WHIP of 1.30. In the last seven days, he has an ERA of 3.29 with a WHIP of 1.69. He will look to repeat this performance against the Reds in this game.

Contreras is in fine form and can have a great impact on the game and this makes him the pick of the game.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates prediction

Both teams are struggling this season.They had a close encounter in the last game and both will look to do well in the game. The Reds will try to score more and win the game. While the Pirates have done great, they will try to do a sweep over the Reds.

Prediction :- The Pirates will win this game.

