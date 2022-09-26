Cincinnati Reds vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB Odds, Pick, Prediction, and Preview - September 26 | 2022 MLB Season

The Cincinnati Reds will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in MLB action on Monday (September 26).

Both teams have failed to perform this season and are in the lower half of the standings.

"Dominant Díaz. I'm Right Here Play presented by @StElizabethNKY" - Reds

The Reds are fourth in the National League Central with 60 wins and have a winning percentage of 0.392. They have a poor home away record of 29-46 and are 3-7 in their last ten matchups.

The Pirates, meanwhile, are last in the National League Central with 56 wins and have a winning percentage of 0.366. They are not doing great at home and are 5-5 in their last ten outings.

The Reds have struggled this season with both batting and pitching. They have been overly dependent on Kyle Farmer for scoring. He has averaged 0.255 with 73 RBIs and an OPS of 0.701. Alexis Diaz has an ERA of 1.81, 79 K and a WHIP of 0.96.

The Pirates, meanwhile, have struggled the entire season. For scoring, they have been dependent on Bryan Raynolds. He has an OPS of 0.789 with 54 RBIs and 23 home runs. The team's pitching has been sub par, with most pitchers having an ERA of over 4.00 and WHIP over 1.00.

Cincinnati Reds vs Pittsburgh Pirates Match Details

Fixture: Cincinnati Reds @ Pittsburgh Pirates

Date & Time: Monday, September 26; 06:35 pm EDT

Venue: PNC Park • Pittsburgh, PA

Cincinnati Reds vs Pittsburgh Pirates Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER REDS +124 +1.5(-175) o8(-105) PIRATES -135 -1.5(+150) u8(-105)

Cincinnati Reds vs Pittsburgh Pirates Best Picks

Chase Anderson will start for the Reds. He has an ERA of 5.21, 18 Ks and a WHIP of 1.11 this season. In the last seven days, he has done a decent job with an ERA of 1.80 and four Ks.

Roansy Contreras will start for the Pirates. He has an ERA of 3.68, 84 Ks and a WHIP of 1.30. In the last seven days, he has had an ERA of 11.37 with ten Ks. He has done well against the Reds and will look to reapeat that here.

Contreras could have a great impact in this game, which makes him the pick of the game.

Cincinnati Reds vs Pittsburgh Pirates Prediction

Both teams are struggling this season and will look to do well here. The Reds will try to score and do more to win the game. While the Pirates have done great, they will try to pitch well to beat the Reds.

Prediction: Take Pirates at ML(-135)

