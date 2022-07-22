Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 22 | 2022 MLB Season

The Cincinnati Reds will host the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night. The Cardinals defeated the Reds 11-3 last Saturday to bring their record to 50-44. Cincinnati is now 34-57 after losing the last game before the All-Star break. St. Louis is just half a game out of the National League Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers as they start the second half of the season.

Cincinnati will start Graham Ashcraft for Friday's game, who is 4-2 with a 4.45 ERA. The Cardinals' offense that he'll be facing ranks ninth in runs per game, and in their previous seven, they're averaging 5.9 runs per contest. The Reds have won seven of Ashcraft's 10 starts this season, but St. Louis has a pretty deep lineup. Look for the Cardinals to try and get the bats going early after five days off.

Adam Wainwright, who is 6-7 with a 3.00 ERA, will be on the hill Friday for St. Louis. This Reds offense ranks #18 in runs per game, but in their past seven, they're averaging 5.4 runs per contest. The St. Louis right-hander has been below average away from home this season, holding a 4.10 ERA on the road.

Look for Wainwright to have another solid outing on Friday night, given the opposition. Despite Great American Ballpark's friendly dimensions, Wainwright has good enough stuff to go deep into the ballgame.

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals Match Details

Fixture: St. Louis Cardinals @ Cincinnati Reds

Date & Time: Friday, July 22, 6:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under St. Louis Cardinals -155 -1.5 (+105) Over 10.0 (-115) Cincinnati Reds +140 +1.5 (-125) Under 10.0 (-105)

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals Best Picks

Graham Ashcraft has had a decent season, but lately, he hasn't been striking many hitters out. In his last three outings, he's fanned just five batters in 13 1/3 innings. The Cardinals also have the fourth lowest strikeout rate, so look for them to put the ball in play consistently on Friday.

Pick: Graham Ashcraft Under 3.5 Strikeouts (+100)

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals Betting Prediction

The Cardinals lead the series 5-2 entering Friday's meeting, and Cincinnati has been awful against above .500 clubs. The Reds are only 17-39 facing winning teams, so expect the visiting Cardinals to grab an early lead in this one.

Prediction: St. Louis Cardinals First 5 Innings -0.5 (-105)

