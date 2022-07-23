Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 23 | 2022 MLB Season

The Cincinnati Reds will take on the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday night. The Reds defeated the Cardinals 9-5 on Friday to bring their record to 35-57 this year. Looking at the Cardinals, they now sit at 50-45 this season after the loss. They currently control of a Wild Card spot. They still have their sights on the National League Central lead as they're just 1.5 games out, trailing the Milwaukee Brewers.

"Starting the second half off with a W... #ATOBTTR" - Reds

Cincinnati will hand the ball to Mike Minor for Saturday's game. Minor is 1-6 with a 6.22 ERA through eight starts. He has had a rough going this year, and he'll be pitching against a solid Cardinals lineup that averaged six runs per game in their last seven.

Minor tossed a quality start last season in his lone appearance versus the Cards, but lately, his control issues have come back to bite him. The Reds have lost five consecutive starts of Minor's, so let's see if they can snap that streak on Saturday.

Steven Matz, who is 3-3 with a 6.03 ERA, will be taking the mound Saturday for St. Louis. He has struggled mightily this season, and he'll be pitching against a mediocre Reds lineup on Saturday. The Cardinals' lefty has been worse comparatively away from home this season, sporting a 5.60 road ERA this year, so he could labor again in a hitter-friendly park.

The Reds are just 9-17 against lefty starters this year, but over the last seven games, their offense has come alive. Matz has an ugly 8.56 ERA over his last four, so we could be in store for a slugfest in the second game of the series.

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals Match Details

Fixture: St. Louis Cardinals @ Cincinnati Reds

Date & Time: Saturday, July 23, 6:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, Ohio

"Paul Goldschmidt destroyed this baseball!" - Cardinals

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under St. Louis Cardinals -152 -1.5 (-105) Over 10.5 (+100) Cincinnati Reds +137 +1.5 (-115) Under 10.5 (-120)

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals Best Picks

Brandon Drury has had a much better year than anyone could have anticipated. He'll have the luxury of facing a lefty on Saturday in Steven Matz. This season, Drury has a 1.032 OPS versus southpaws, so look for him to keep raking in these kind of matchups.

Pick: Brandon Drury Over 1.5 Total Bases (+100)

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals Betting Prediction

The Reds' bats came alive in the series opener Friday, helping them grab the victory. With Minor and Matz squaring off, expect a lot of runs again in this one. Also, back the Cardinals to even the series, setting up a rubber game.

Prediction: Cardinals -1.5 (-105) & First 5 Innings Total Over 5.5 Runs (-115)

