Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Odds, Line, Picks, (Y)RFI and Predictions for July 15, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals play their final series before the All-Star break.

The Cardinals are chasing the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central. The Cardinals could take over the division as they get to enter the break and come back from the break with the Reds. As one of the worst teams in baseball, they are a great team to be playing when you need wins.

"St. Louis can gain some ground in the division as their next six games are against a terrible Cincinnati ball club." - J Zargo

Pitching today are Hunter Greene for the Reds and Andre Pallante for the Cardinals.

Greene is having a less than stellar rookie season. He's had a few strong starts showing signs of promise, but as of right now, he holds an ERA of 5.70.

On the other end of the spectrum is Pallante, who is having a terrific rookie season. He's bounced between starting and relieving and has looked solid in both roles.

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals Match Details

Fixture: Cincinnati Reds @ St. Louis Cardinals

Date & Time: Friday, July 15, 8:15 p.m. EDT

Venue: Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Reds +1.5 (-146) +134 Over 9 (-104) Yes (-113) Cardinals -1.5 (+122) -158 Under 9 (-118) No (-113)

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals Best Picks

Pallante is averaging over six hits in his starts, making his line appropriately placed at 5 1/2. As one of the worst teams in the league, Cincinnati can't even average eight hits a game. Pallante is the kind of starter that only goes five or six innings. He should be able to hold the Reds to fewer than five runs.

Andre Pallante to Allow Under 5.5 Hits (+104)

Pallante enters play with an ERA of 3.18.

Five of Pallante's last 10 games have had a run in the first inning, and Green has allowed a run in the first in three of his last 10 games. Of course, a rookie's inconsistency can make them hard to bet on. However, with two young pitchers, you can count on one allowing a run in the first.

A Run to be Scored in the First Inning (-133)

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals Prediction

The Cardinals should take this series with ease. They have an easy first game, as it's a simple match-up for Pallante, and Greene is an easy match-up for Cardinals' bats.

St. Louis -1.5 (+122)

