Watch: Minnesota Twins infielder delivers in the clutch against Milwaukee Brewers All-Star closer

The Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers faced off in the final game of a short two-game series at Target Field. The Brewers took their first game with a score of 6-3 last night and looked for the series sweep this afternoon.

The Minnesota Twins and Jose Miranda had other ideas, though. Miranda came in the clutch in the ninth inning, blasting a three-run home run off Josh Hader to win the game 4-1.

Starting 9 @Starting9 JOSE MIRANDA WALK OFF NUKE AGAINST JOSH HADER JOSE MIRANDA WALK OFF NUKE AGAINST JOSH HADER https://t.co/3bFhn3VNzZ

"JOSE MIRANDA WALK OFF NUKE AGAINST JOSH HADER" - Starting 9

Following their walk-off victory, the Twins' record is now 49-41. They now have a four-game lead on the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Central. The Brewers' record fell to 49-40, and their lead over the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central is down to just 1.5 games.

07/13/2022: Milwaukee Brewers vs. Minnesota Twins game highlights

Aaron Ashby pitches during this afternoon's Milwaukee Brewers v Minnesota Twins game at Target Field.

The game was rather low-scoring as both teams combined for two runs in the first eight innings before the Twins walked it off in the ninth. The Twins got the offense started in the second inning when Gilberto Celestino drove in Ryan Jeffers on an RBI single to make it 1-0.

The Brewers responded with a solo home run by Jace Peterson in the third inning to tie the game back up at 1-1.

Milwaukee Brewers @Brewers



#ThisIsMyCrew Jace is putting on a clinic this series. Jace is putting on a clinic this series.#ThisIsMyCrew https://t.co/oJiOaJcANa

"Jace is putting on a clinic this series." - Twins

The two starting pitchers on both sides were solid. Brewers starting pitcher Aaron Ashby went 4.1 innings and allowed just one run. Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan went 5.1 innings while also allowing just one run. The pitching duel between the two pitching staffs continued into the ninth inning. Then, Jose Miranda walked it off with a three-run home run.

"It's a beautiful day for a walk-off #TwinsWin" - Twins

The Twins continue to find a way to win as they have been one of the more surprising teams in 2022.

What's on Tap?

Now that the series against Milwaukee is complete, the Twins will host the division foe Chicago White Sox for a critical four-game series. The first pitch for the series opener is tomorrow at 7:40 p.m. EDT.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far