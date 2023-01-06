Cleveland Cavaliers vs Denver Nuggets Prediction: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Picks - January 6 | 2022-23 NBA Season

For a second consecutive night, the Denver Nuggets will play host as the Cleveland Cavaliers are set to make an appearance in Colorado.

The Cavaliers have won three games in a row, each of which was hard-earned. They beat the Bulls by one, then beat them again in overtime thanks to Donovan Mitchell's 71-point performance, and followed those games up by beating the Suns on a late jumper by Evan Mobley. They weren't pretty, but for a team within striking distance of the East's top spot, they'll take them however they come.

The Nuggets took on the Clippers last night in a nationally televised game. They won by 31, and it honestly wasn't even that close. They are tied for the top spot in the Western Conference and will look to maintain their position with another win tonight.

This will be the first meeting between these two championship hopefuls. Let's take a look at how they match up.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Denver Nuggets Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Cavaliers @ Denver Nuggets

Date and Time: Friday, January 6, 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Ball Arena

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Denver Nuggets Injury Report

The Nuggets haven't submitted an injury report yet but had a nearly clean injury report last night. Jeff Green and Connor Gillespie were the only players out for them.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers had star guard Darius Garland join an injury list that already included Dean Wade, Dylan Windler, and Ricky Rubio. Evan Mobley was questionable last game with an ankle injury but has no designation tonight. Donovan Mitchell was a surprising addition to the list, ruled out for rest.

Player Team Injury Status Darius Garland Cavaliers Thumb Questionable Donovan Mitchell Cavaliers Rest Out Ricky Rubio Cavaliers Knee Out Dean Wade Cavaliers Shoulder Out Dylan Windler Cavaliers Ankle Out Connor Gillespie Nuggets Leg Out Jeff Green Nuggets Hand Out

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Denver Nuggets Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Cavaliers +6.5 (-115) Over 221.5 (-115) +180 Nuggets -6.5 (-105) Under 221.5 (-105) -225

Odds are courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Denver Nuggets Starting 5s

Cavaliers - PG: Donovan Mitchell, SG: Caris LeVert, SF: Isaac Okoro, PF: Evan Mobley, C: Jarrett Allen

Nuggets - PG: Jamal Murray, SG: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SF: Michael Porter Jr., PF: Aaron Gordon, C: Nikola Jokic

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Denver Nuggets Prediction

The Cavaliers have the top defense in the league in defensive rating and points allowed per game.

While Denver's offense is one of the best, led by the otherworldly Nikola Jokic, they will be a bit fatigued from the game last night, even if they got some extra rest.

They should be a bit sluggish, allowing the Cleveland defense to slow the down, and the Cavaliers will get enough offense to make it tight on the night.

Prediction: Cleveland Cavaliers +6.5 (-115)

