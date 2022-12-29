Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - December 29 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Cleveland Cavaliers (22-13) are coming into tonight's game on a two-match losing skid. Their opponents tonight, the Indiana Pacers (18-17), most recently picked up a 129-114 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

The Cavaliers ultimately lost 125-117 to the Brooklyn Nets earlier this week. Point guard Darius Garland's incredible 46 point performance was not enough to save the team from defeat. The Pacers, meanwhile, have had a hit-and-miss season for the most part. They are 3-1 in their past four games, including a win over the Eastern Conference's top team, the Boston Celtics.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers Match Details

Fixture: Cavaliers @ Pacers

Date & Time: Thursday, December 29, 07:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indiana, Indianapolis

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers Injury Report

On the Cavaliers' front, power forward Dean Wade is out with a shoulder injury. Shooting guard Dylan Windler is out with an ankle injury. Point guard Ricky Rubio remains out due to knee problems. Center Robin Lopez is questionable due to illness.

On the Pacers' end, shooting guard Kendall Brown is out due to a stress reaction in his right tibia. Center Daniel Theis remains out due to knee issues. Point guard Tyrese Haliburton is questionable due to a bruised right knee.

Player Team Injury Status Dean Wade Cavaliers Shoulder Out Dylan Windler Cavaliers Ankle Out Ricky Rubio Cavaliers Knee Out Robin Lopez Cavaliers Illness Questionable Kendall Brown Pacers Leg Out Daniel Theis Pacers Knee Out Tyrese Haliburton Pacers Knee Questionable

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Cavaliers -5 (-110) Ov 223.5 (-110) -205 Pacers +5 (-110) Un 223.5 (-110) +175

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers Starting 5s

Cavaliers - PG: Darius Garland, SG: Donovan Mitchell, SF: Lamar Stevens, PF: Evan Mobley, C: Jarrett Allen

Pacers - PG: Tyrese Haliburton, SG: Andrew Nembhard, SF: Buddy Hield, PF: Aaron Nesmith, C: Myles Turner

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Prediction

The Cavaliers have looked strong for the most part this season but are still entering tonight's game with little momentum due to their recent losing ways. Tonight marks the first of a lengthy road trip for the Cleveland outfit. Their defensive weaknesses were noticably exposed by Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant during their recent loss to the Brooklyn Nets. This could prove to be an alarming development considering how iron clad the Cavs' work on the defensive end of the court has been for most of this season thus far.

The Pacers, meanwhile, have enjoyed solid success on the offensive end of the court lately thanks to Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton. They will have the home-court advantage tonight; something that's consistently given them the edge this season. They already lost to the Cavaliers earlier this season, but if Haliburton gets cleared, the tide could change tonight. A Pacers upset over a seemingly tired Cavaliers is very plausible.

Prediction: Pacers +5.5 (-110)

