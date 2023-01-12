Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds and Spread - January 12 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Cleveland Cavaliers will visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, January 12th, in the second of two meetings between the teams this season. The Cavaliers won their first matchup by a score of 114-96 back in November.

The 26-16 Cavaliers are tied for fourth place in the Eastern Conference and have won four of their last six games. Cleveland has struggled offensively as they rank 26th in points per game. However, their offensive rating ranks 11th. The Cavaliers have, however, been elite on the less flashy side of the ball, ranking first in opponents points per game and second in defensive rating.

The 19-21 Trail Blazers are tied for ninth in the Western Conference and are on a four-game losing streak. Portland has struggled on the offensive end, ranking 23rd in points per game and 15th in offensive rating. The Trail Blazers have been slightly better on the defensive end as they rank 12th in opponents points per game and 17th in defensive rating.

The Cavaliers are 8-12 on the road, while the Trail Blazers are 9-7 at home.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Cavaliers at Portland Trail Blazers

Date and Time: Thursday, January 12th, 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

The Cavaliers will be without forward Dean Wade, who is out with a left shoulder sprain, while forward Dylan Windler, who is yet to make his season debut, is also sidelined with a right ankle sprain. Point guard Ricky Rubio is listed as questionable. However, he is expected to make his season debut as he has recovered from ACL surgery on his left knee.

Portland Trail Blazers star point guard Damian Lillard is listed as questionable with a left ankle sprain. Forwards Nassir Little and Justise Winslow will both miss Thursday's contest with a right hip fracture and left ankle sprain, respectively.

Player Team Status Injury Dean Wade Cleveland Cavaliers Out Shoulder Dylan Windler Cleveland Cavaliers Out Ankle Ricky Rubio Cleveland Cavaliers Questionable Knee Damian Lillard Portland Trail Blazers Questionable Ankle Nassir Little Portland Trail Blazers Out Hip Justise Winslow Portland Trail Blazers Out Ankle

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Betting Odds and Spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Cleveland Cavaliers -3(-110) Over 220.5(-110) -156 Portland Trail Blazers +3(-110) Under 220.5(-110) +132

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Starting 5s

Cavaliers - PG Darius Garland, SG Donovan Mitchell, SF Isaac Okoro, PF Evan Mobley, C Jarrett Allen

Trail Blazers - PG Damian Lillard, SG Anfernee Simons, SF Josh Hart, PF Jerami Grant, C Jusuf Nurkic

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Betting Prediction

The Cavaliers have been one of the best teams in the NBA this season. Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers have failed to find consistency. With Damian Lillard banged up and questionable to play, this game may get out of hand quickly. Even if the star does suit up, however, expect Cleveland to win by at least four points.

Prediction: Cavaliers -3 (-110)

