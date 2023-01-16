Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds and Spread - January 16 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Houston Rockets will visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, January 16th, in the first of three meetings this season.
The 10-33 Rockets are in 15th place in the Western Conference as they have the worst record in the league this season. Houston have lost their past 10 games. They struggled on both sides of the ball as they rank 29th in points per game, 30th in offensive rating, 24th in opponents points per game, and 28th in defensive rating.
The 19-24 Lakers are 13th in the Western Conference and are on a three-game losing streak. Los Angeles is currently ranked ninth in points per game and 20th in defensive rating. They have struggled on the less flashy side of the ball, ranking 26th in opponents points per game and 17th in defensive rating.
The Rockets are an NBA-worst 4-19 on the road, while the Lakers are 10-10 at home.
Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers Match Details
Fixture: Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers
Date and Time: Monday, January 16th, 10:30 p.m. EST
Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California
Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report
The Houston Rockets will be without starting point guard Kevin Porter Jr. as he is sidelined with a left foot contusion.
The Lakers will be without star big man Anthony Davis as he remains sidelined with a right foot injury. Starting guard Lonnie Walker IV and backup guard Austin Reaves also remain out with left knee tendinitis and a left hamstring strain, respectively. Star forward LeBron James is listed as questionable with left ankle soreness.
Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers Betting Odds and Spread
Rockets vs. Lakers Starting 5s
Rockets - PG Jalen Green, SG Eric Gordon, SF Kenyon Martin Jr., PF Jabari Smith Jr., C Alperen Sengun
Lakers - PG Dennis Schroder, SG Troy Brown Jr., SF LeBron James, PF Juan Toscano-Anderson, C Thomas Bryant
Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers Betting Prediction
While the Lakers have struggled to consistently win basketball games, they have been quite competitive all season and are only three games out of sixth place in a crowded Western Conference postseason race. The same cannot be said of the Houston Rockets, who have the NBA's worst record this season and have not won a game in three weeks. They have lost 10 games over that span by an average of 16.6 points per game. Look for the Lakers to take advantage of a poor opponent as they win by at least six points.