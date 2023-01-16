Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds and Spread - January 16 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Houston Rockets will visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, January 16th, in the first of three meetings this season.

The 10-33 Rockets are in 15th place in the Western Conference as they have the worst record in the league this season. Houston have lost their past 10 games. They struggled on both sides of the ball as they rank 29th in points per game, 30th in offensive rating, 24th in opponents points per game, and 28th in defensive rating.

The 19-24 Lakers are 13th in the Western Conference and are on a three-game losing streak. Los Angeles is currently ranked ninth in points per game and 20th in defensive rating. They have struggled on the less flashy side of the ball, ranking 26th in opponents points per game and 17th in defensive rating.

The Rockets are an NBA-worst 4-19 on the road, while the Lakers are 10-10 at home.

Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers Match Details

Fixture: Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers

Date and Time: Monday, January 16th, 10:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

The Houston Rockets will be without starting point guard Kevin Porter Jr. as he is sidelined with a left foot contusion.

The Lakers will be without star big man Anthony Davis as he remains sidelined with a right foot injury. Starting guard Lonnie Walker IV and backup guard Austin Reaves also remain out with left knee tendinitis and a left hamstring strain, respectively. Star forward LeBron James is listed as questionable with left ankle soreness.

Player Team Status Injury Kevin Porter Jr. Houston Rockets Out Foot Anthony Davis Los Angeles Lakers Out Foot Lonnie Walker IV Los Angeles Lakers Out Knee Austin Reaves Los Angeles Lakers Out Hamstring LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Questionable Ankle

Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers Betting Odds and Spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Houston Rockets +5.5(-110) Over 236(-110) +188 Los Angeles Lakers -5.5(-110) Under 236(-110) -225

Rockets vs. Lakers Starting 5s

Rockets - PG Jalen Green, SG Eric Gordon, SF Kenyon Martin Jr., PF Jabari Smith Jr., C Alperen Sengun

Lakers - PG Dennis Schroder, SG Troy Brown Jr., SF LeBron James, PF Juan Toscano-Anderson, C Thomas Bryant

Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers Betting Prediction

While the Lakers have struggled to consistently win basketball games, they have been quite competitive all season and are only three games out of sixth place in a crowded Western Conference postseason race. The same cannot be said of the Houston Rockets, who have the NBA's worst record this season and have not won a game in three weeks. They have lost 10 games over that span by an average of 16.6 points per game. Look for the Lakers to take advantage of a poor opponent as they win by at least six points.

Prediction: LA Lakers -5.5 (-110)

