Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds and Spread - January 19 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Philadelphia 76ers will visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, January 19th, in the first of two meetings between the teams this season.

The 28-16 76ers are in third place in the Eastern Conference and have won their past three games. Philadelphia is ranked 15th in points per game and ninth in offensive rating. The 76ers have been elite on the less flashy side of the ball, ranking fourth in both opponents' points per game and defensive rating.

The 21-23 Trail Blazers are eleventh in the Western Conference and have lost six of their past eight games. Portland is ranked 17th in points per game and eighth in offensive rating while ranking 13th in opponents' points per game and 22nd in defensive rating.

The 76ers are 11-9 on the road, while the Trail Blazers are 11-8 at home.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers at Portland Trail Blazers

Date and Time: Thursday, January 19th, 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

The Philadelphia 76ers will enter Thursday night's contest with a clean injury report.

The Portland Trail Blazers will be without forward Justise Winslow as he is sidelined with a left ankle sprain. Starting center Jusuf Nurkic is listed as probable with left calf tightness, while guard Gary Payton II is also listed as probable with right hip soreness.

Player Team Status Injury Justise Winslow Portland Trail Blazers Out Ankle Jusuf Nurkic Portland Trail Blazers Probable Calf Gary Payton II Portland Trail Blazers Probable Hip

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Betting Odds and Spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Philadelphia 76ers -2(-110) Over 233(-110) -130 Portland Trail Blazers +2(-110) Under 233(-110) +110

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Starting 5s

76ers - PG James Harden, SG De'Anthony Melton, SF Tobias Harris, PF P.J. Tucker, C Joel Embiid

Trail Blazers - PG Damian Lillard, SG Anfernee Simons, SF Josh Hart, PF Jerami Grant, C Jusuf Nurkic

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Betting Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers have been playing great basketball lately and are one of the hottest teams in the NBA. The Portland Trail Blazers cannot say the same as they have continued to spiral.

Furthermore, Philadelphia is finally starting to get healthy and show its true potential. Look for the 76ers to continue their strong play as they win their fourth consecutive game to start their five-game road trip. Expect Philadelphia to win by at least three points.

Prediction: Philadelphia 76ers -2 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes