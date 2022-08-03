Cleveland Guardians vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 2 | 2022 MLB Season

The Cleveland Guardians will be home to play the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night. The Guardians came out on top 6-5 versus the Diamondbacks on Monday to improve to 53-49 this season. The Diamondbacks are now 45-57 this year after their loss. Cleveland has been a reliable home team, holding a 26-19 record as the hosting club this year.

Triston McKenzie, who is 7-6 with a 3.16 ERA in 18 starts, will be taking the hill Tuesday for Cleveland. Recently the right-hander has been lights-out, carrying a 1.34 ERA in his previous five appearances.

McKenzie has been slightly better at home, and he's facing an Arizona team that ranks 20th in runs per game. Arizona is fourth in walks, so they will be patient, but McKenzie has displayed excellent control of late. Look for the righty to get back on track after a shaky start against the Boston Red Sox last week.

Zac Gallen will take the hill Tuesday for the Diamondbacks. He is 5-2 with a 3.24 ERA this season. Lately, the righty has been on top of his game, surrendering just one earned run in his previous 12 innings. This Guardians offense is averaging 5.1 runs per game in their previous seven, though, so he will have to be careful.

The Diamondbacks' righty should look to continue his effectiveness on Tuesday as he's done all year.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Match Details

Fixture: Arizona Diamondbacks @ Cleveland Guardians

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 2, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Progressive Field, Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Guardians vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Arizona Diamondbacks +122 +1.5 (-185) Over 7.5 (-115) Cleveland Guardians -132 -1.5 (+155) Under 7.5 (-105)

Cleveland Guardians vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Best Picks

Christian Walker will be stepping in against Triston McKenzie on Tuesday, and in these same-sided matchups, he hasn't been that good. He has just a .686 OPS versus righties, and lately Walker is hitting just .190 in his last 42 at-bats.

Pick: Christian Walker Under 0.5 Runs Scored (-140)

Cleveland Guardians vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Betting Prediction

After getting walked off on Monday, the Diamondbacks have now lost four straight heading into Tuesday's matchup. On the bright side, they are one of the best teams through five innings with Gallen on the hill. Also, expect this game to be low scoring, considering how great both starters have been recently.

Prediction: Diamondbacks First 5 Innings ML (+105) & First 5 Innings Under 4 Runs (-120)

