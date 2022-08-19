Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 19 | 2022 MLB Season

On Friday night, the Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Chicago White Sox. These two American League Central rivals hope to improve their playoff chances with this weekend series.

The Guardians came back to defeat the Detroit Tigers 8-4 on Wednesday, moving to 63-55 on the season. The White Sox sit at 61-58 on the year after a 21-5 loss to the Houston Astros on Thursday. The Guardians used a six-run eighth to propel them to victory on Wednesday. Now, they currently lead the American League Central entering Friday's matchup by one game over the Minnesota Twins.

Cleveland will go with Triston McKenzie, who currently has an 8-9 record and a 3.14 ERA. Recently, the righty has been even better, allowing just two earned runs in his past 14 2/3 frames.

The Guardians' hurler has been very solid in his home park this season too, holding a 2.81 ERA while home. McKenzie has pitched well against the White Sox this year in previous outings, so look for him to have another solid performance.

Lance Lynn, who is 3-5 with a 5.62 ERA, will take the mound Friday for Chicago. In his last outing, Lynn tossed six frames, allowing five hits and two earned runs while fanning seven.

Despite the poor overall stats, the right-hander has been better in his past five outings, holding a 3.34 ERA. Lynn's expected stats also indicate that he's been unlucky so far this year, so look for him to prove that theory right on Friday.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox Match Details

Fixture: Chicago White Sox @ Cleveland Guardians

Date & Time: Friday, August 19, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Progressive Field, Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Chicago White Sox +118 +1.5 (-195) Over 7.5 (+100) Cleveland Guardians -128 -1.5 (+160) Under 7.5 (-120)

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox Best Picks

Andres Gimenez is projected to bat fifth in the series opener. Gimenez has three extra-base hits in his nine career at-bats against Lance Lynn. Also, over the last two weeks, he has a .405 batting average. From the middle of the order, expect Gimenez to have some RBI chances on Friday.

Pick: Andres Gimenez Over 0.5 RBIs (+180)

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox Betting Prediction

After a demoralizing loss on Thursday, the White Sox will want to bounce back right away. With how unreliable Lance Lynn has been, though, it won't be too easy for the visitors to do that. McKenzie has been great this year, so back the Guardians to lead through five.

Prediction: Guardians First 5 Innings ML (-135)

