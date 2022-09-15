Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - Sepetember 15 | 2022 MLB Season

The Cleveland Guardians will face the Chicago White Sox in a one-off game at home in Cleveland on Thursday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. EDT. It is going to be a mouth-watering clash between the two teams from the American League Central who are fighting for both a playoff spot and the division title.

The Guardians are in red-hot form, winning their last three series and sweeping the Los Angeles Angels and Minnesota Twins in their last two. They are on a six-game winning streak and will look to continue that dominance at home today against the White Sox.

The White Sox won two of their previous three series and drew against the Colorado Rockies in the last one. They currently sit second in the standings, still four games behind the Guardians. This game couldn't have come at a better time as they will look to reduce their deficit against the table toppers and increase their chances of making it to the playoffs.

The Guardians will start their rookie pitcher, Hunter Gaddis, on the mound. This will be only his second start of the season since being called up from the minor leagues. He is still in the nascent stages of his career and will look to make a mark for himself in this highly anticipated game.

The White Sox are giving the ball to Lance Lynn. He has a W-L of 6-5, an ERA of 4.07, a 1.07 WHIP, and has raked in 107 K's so far this season. This will be his 18th start of the season and the fourth against the Guardians. In his previous starts against Cleveland, he gave up nine runs on 12 hits in 15 2/3 innings. He will look to get that second win against the Guardians today.

Match Details: Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox

Fixture: Chicago White Sox @ Cleveland Guardians

Date & Time: Thursday, September 15 at 1:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Progressive Field, Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Chicago White Sox -155 -1.5 (+110) Over 7.5 (-120) Cleveland Guardians +135 +1.5 (-130) Under 7.5 (+100)

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox Best Picks

Lance Lynn is a good strike-thrower. He has good command of his curve balls and four seam fastballs. Though the Guardians do not strike out a lot as a unit, he will hope to get some punchouts early on in the game to set the tone for a possible win for his team.

Pick: Lance Lynn, Over 5.5 Strikeouts (+110)

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox Betting Prediction

The game is too close to be called, but the White Sox do possess the bullpen advantage today. Expect the White Sox to do just enough to come out with a win.

Guardians first five innings Under 1.5 runs (-115)

