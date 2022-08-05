Cleveland Guardians vs. Houston Astros Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 4 | 2022 MLB Season

The Cleveland Guardians will be at home to face the Houston Astros on Thursday night. The Guardians defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-4 on Wednesday to improve to 54-50 this season. The Astros currently hold a 68-38 record this year following their recent 6-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox.

Cleveland has been a good home team, holding a 27-20 record at Progressive Field. On the other side, the Astros have been a great road team, sporting a 34-21 record outside of Houston.

Zach Plesac, who is 2-9 with a 4.33 ERA over 19 starts, will be on the hill Thursday for Cleveland. This Astros offense he'll be up against ranks #15 in runs per game and fifth in OPS.

Last time out, Plesac tossed five frames, giving up seven hits and five earned runs while striking out seven in a loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. Plesac has a 5.52 expected ERA, indicating he's been getting lucky so far this year and his results may soon reflect that. In his last five outings, his ERA is at 5.47, so look for the Astros to take advantage of the struggling Plesac on Thursday.

Houston sends out righty Justin Verlander, who is 14-3 with a 1.81 ERA. Lately, the right-hander has been even better, if that's even possible, holding a 0.78 ERA in his past five outings.

"Justin Verlander, 96mph" - Rob Friedman

The Guardians offense is averaging 4.4 runs per game in their past seven, but the Astros' ace has been solid away from home this season, holding a 1.72 road ERA. Expect the Cy Young candidate and future Hall of Famer to have another solid start against Cleveland.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Houston Astros Match Details

Fixture: Houston Astros @ Cleveland Guardians

Date & Time: Thursday, August 4, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Progressive Field, Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Guardians vs. Houston Astros Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Houston Astros -190 -1.5 (-115) Over 8.0 (-120) Cleveland Guardians +165 +1.5 (-105) Under 8.0 (+100)

Cleveland Guardians vs. Houston Astros Best Picks

Justin Verlander is averaging eight strikeouts per game over his last three starts. The Guardians don't strike out a lot, but at plus money, look for Verlander to notch at least 6 Ks on Thursday.

Pick: Justin Verlander Over 5.5 Strikeouts (+125)

Cleveland Guardians vs. Houston Astros Betting Prediction

The Astros have dominated Cleveland in recent history, entering this series having won nine of the last 11 meetings. Back the visiting team to lead after five as the Astros are on a six-game winning streak with Verlander on the hill.

Prediction: Astros First 5 Innings -0.5 (-130)

