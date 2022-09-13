Cleveland Guardians vs. Los Angeles Angels Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - Sepetember 13 | 2022 MLB Season

The Cleveland Guardians will face the Los Angeles Angels in Game 2 at home on Tuesday evening at 6:10 p.m. EDT. The best odds, lines, and picks for tonight's game are here.

The Guardians defeated the Angels in Game 1, taking their overall record to 74-65. They currently sit at the top of the American League Central standings, just three games ahead of the Chicago White Sox. The race for the playoffs is heating up, and every series is a potential chance to edge one step closer. The Guardians are on a four-game winning streak and will look to continue their good run of form.

The Angels have an overall record of 61-80, and even though they have some stellar individuals on their side, they have been underperforming as a unit, which is why they possess no chance of making it to the postseason. They are on a two-game losing streak but will look to register a win tonight to level the series and maybe even get a series win tomorrow. It will be an evenly matched game this evening.

The Guardians will start Cody Morris on the mound. This will only be his third start of the season since being called up from the minor leagues. He will be eager to make a mark in the major leagues and impress his bullpen coach. He will be facing some hard hitters from the Angels unit tonight, so it will be interesting to see how he approaches the game.

The Angels will give the ball to Jose Suarez tonight. This will be his 17th start of the season. He has an ERA of 3.77 with an overall record of 6-6. He has managed to get two wins out of his last three starts, one of which came against the New York Yankees. He will look to put up a fight against a good hitting unit tonight.

Match Details: Cleveland Guardians vs. Los Angeles Angels

Fixture: Los Angeles Angels @ Cleveland Guardians

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 13 at 6:10 p.m ET

Venue: Progressive Field, Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Guardians vs. Los Angeles Angels Betting

Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Los Angeles Angels +115 +1.5 (-180) Over 8.0 (-110) Cleveland Guardians -135 -1.5 (+155) Under 8.0 (-110)

Cleveland Guardians vs. Los Angeles Angels Best Picks and Prediction

Jose Suarez doesn't punch out a lot of hitters during a game. The Guardians do not strike out a lot as a unit. So, expect Jose to deliver a below average K/9 rate tonight.

Pick: Jose Suarez Under 4.5 strikeouts (-155)

The Angels are just trying to save face and end the season on a high note, but the Guardians are hungry and itching to finish at the top of the standings to clinch a playoff birth. Barring the fact that it will be a close contest yet again, expect the Guardians to edge out the Angels and secure the series.

Prediction: Guardians (-135)

