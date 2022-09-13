Cleveland Guardians vs Los Angeles Angels: Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 12 | 2022 MLB Season

The Cleveland Guardians will face the Los Angeles Angels on Monday at Progressive Field. This matchup is the first of a three-game series between the two sides. The Guardians have been the strongest team in the American League Central and currently sit atop of the division. Los Angeles has had a very inconsistent run, which places them third in the American League West.

The Guardians are currently at the top of the standings in the AL Central. They have gone 73-65 overall this season. At home, they have gone 33-30 and away from home, they have gone 40-35. Their recent form, however, has been average, having won only five of their last 10 games. They are in a prime position to qualify for the playoffs.

"Shane being Shane" - CleGuardians

The Angels have looked very out of place this season, having won only 61 games so far. They are currently third in the AL West with a record of 61-79. Their poor home record has been one of the reasons for their overall lack of results in this campaign. They have only gone 31-40 at home so far, which is below par for any team with playoff aspirations.

The Angels' playoff hopes are all but over as the two sides above them in the standings have been doing so well this season.

"Shohei gets it started" - Angels

Andres Gimenez and Jose Ramirez have been the standouts for the Guardians this season. Gimenez leads the team in batting average (.299) and most stolen bases (18). Ramirez has the most home runs (26), highest RBI (109), and most runs created (98.22). Shane Bieber has also been top class so far, with an ERA of 2.91.

For the Angels as it always is, Shohei Ohtani has been the best performer. The plaudits he has been getting this season have been staggering. To be able to put up numbers such as his, in a very subpar side is astounding. He has the highest RBI (88), most runs created (97.11), best ERA (2.55), and most strikeouts (188) of any Angels player this season.

Ohtani also leads the entire MLB in strikeouts per nine innings with 12. He is also tied with Mike Trout for most home runs for the Los Angeles side this season with 34. Such incredible numbers have put him in MVP conversations once again.

Cleveland Guardians vs Los Angeles Angels Match Details.

Fixture: Los Angeles [email protected] Cleveland Guardians

Date and Time: Monday, September 12, 6:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Progressive Field, Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Guardians vs Los Angeles Angels best picks

The top picks for the game are Konnor Pilkington of the Guardians and Reid Detmers of the LA outfit. Pilkington has an ERA of 3.99 and Detmers has an ERA of 3.67.

Cleveland Guardians vs Los Angeles Angels Betting Odds:

TEAMS SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL Cleveland Guardians -1.5 -120 Under 7.5 Los Angeles Angels +1.5 -102 Over 7.5

Cleveland Guardians vs Los Angeles Angels Final Prediction:

The Guardians have been on a roll this season. Yes, the Los Angeles side have had their moments, but they don’t look strong enough to compete with the Cleveland side. This one has a Guardians win written all over it.

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt