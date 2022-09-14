Cleveland Guardians vs. Los Angeles Angels Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 14 | 2022 MLB Season

The Cleveland Guardians will face off against the Los Angeles Angels in the final game of the series today at home in Cleveland at 1:10 p.m. EDT. The best odds, lines, and picks for the game are here.

The Guardians defeated the Angels 3-1 last night and clinched the series in style to extend their overall record to 75-65. They will look to sweep the Angels and extend their win streak to put some games between themselves and the second-placed Chicago White Sox in the American League Central.

The Angels are struggling and have done so for most of this season. There is a lack of motivation and team leadership. They will just be looking for a consolation win today to walk away from this series with something to be happy about. They are already out of playoff contention and are hoping to end the season with some victories.

The Guardians will start Cal Quantrill on the mound for the final game of the series. This will be his 28th start of the season and the second against the Angels. He has an overall record of 12-5, with an amazing home record of 7-0. In his last outing against the Angels, he gave up three runs on four hits in six innings. Today, he shall seek a win by backing up his good run of form.

The Angels will start Patrick Sandoval on the mound. He has an ERA of 2.98, a 1.35 WHIP, 131 K's, and a W-L of 5-9. This will be his 24th start of the season and the second against the Guardians. In his last start against Cleveland, he gave up zero runs on two hits and punched out nine hitters in seven innings. He will look to repeat that performance to win the game today.

Match Details: Cleveland Guardians vs. Los Angeles Angels

Fixture: Los Angeles Angels @ Cleveland Guardians

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 14 at 1:10 p.m EDT

Venue: Progressive Field, Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Guardians vs. Los Angeles Angels Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Los Angeles Angels +105 -1.5 (+165) Over 7.5 (-115) Cleveland Guardians -115 +1.5 (-195) Under 7.5 (-105)

Cleveland Guardians vs. Los Angeles Angels Best Picks and Predictions

Sandoval is a good strike-thrower. He enjoys dishing out those nasty curveballs and sliders on a 2-2 count. He will look to remain in the average range of his K/9 rate today.

Pick: Patrick Sandoval Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-115)

The Guardians are looking strong, and the added advantage of the home crowd has already clinched the series for them. Today, they will look for a clean sweep. Bettors should pick the Guardians for a win.

Guardians (-115)

